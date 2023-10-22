NFL Week 7 2023 full schedule
The NFL is now in Week 7 and with bye weeks starting to kick in, some teams are hoping to gain an advantage on those resting
Thursday Night Football kicked off Week 7 with the Jaguars going into the Superdome and escaping the Saints. Trevor Lawrence overcame his New Orleans voodoo after going winless in the dome back to his college days.
Now, the NFL is heading back to it's Sunday routine as fans get set to enjoy another Sunday of football. For some fans, their team is off this week, a chance to relax but also keep an eye on the standings to ensure they don't fall back too far. That would be Cincinnati, Dallas, Tennessee, New York (Jets), Carolina, and Houston.
There are still some very intriguing matchups that bear watching. Las Vegas visits the Windy City to take on Tyson Bagent and the Bears. With Justin Fields out for quite some time, Bagent, an undrafted Division II quarterback, makes his first career start. Speaking of starts, coming off his first home loss in the pros or college, Desmond Ridders looks to start another streak of consistency as the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay.
Buffalo and New England meet once again and Patriots fans are starting to believe this is a lost season. Could they surprise folks and make a statement against Josh Allen? Meanwhile, across the country, Kenny Pickett and friends are visiting LA, not for a holiday, but for a date with the Los Angeles Rams. Two strong offenses will collide and what Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin choose to do to stop them will be fun to watch.
For your primetime meals, Miami visits the City of Brotherly Love with their high-powered offense to take on the "Brotherly Shove", Jalen Hurts, and the defending NFC Champion Eagles. On Monday, Brock Purdy and the 49ers travel to Minneapolis to face Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. You like that?
Here's a look at the Week 7 Schedule starting with the Sunday games. When are you expected to be on the couch and telling everyone to buzz off and leave you to watch? Take a look below.
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Channel
Sunday, Oct. 22
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 22
Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 22
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 22
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 22
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 22
Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 22
Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
4:05 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 22
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams
4:05 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 22
Green Bay Packers
Denver Broncos
4:25 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 22
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 22
Miami Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 ET
NBC
Monday, Oct. 23
San Francisco 49ers
Minnesota Vikings
8:15 ET
ESPN + ABC