NFL Week 8 2023 full schedule
Nearly halfway through the NFL season, we have a good glimpse of who is likely headed to the postseason, and who is looking ahead to the offseason
Week 8. Normally, in an NFL season, that would be halftime. But it's 17 weeks now, so do the math if you will, we still have football to get to.
By the way, no bye weeks this week. Everyone's got to play. That means, more football, which is fun for all the fans, and a bit eye-rolling for those not so interested. Either way, it's business, and this week, there's plenty of work to be done.
Week 8 kicks off Thursday night with Baker Mayfield visiting Josh Allen in Orchard Park. Last season, it was Tom Brady who got the last laugh on the Bills, but what will Mayfield do against Von Miller and friends after Buffalo was stunned by the Patriots? Amazon Prime will have you covered for that.
Sunday's slate is pretty tight as well. The Rams visit the Cowboys and coming off a bye week, Dallas should be prepared for Aaron Donald, at least they hope to be. Houston and Carolina square off as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud get set to face each other for bragging rights given how they were both selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall
The Patriots did get a big win vs the Bills but they may have the toughest of the early slate games as they visit South Beach to face Miami. How is Bill Belichick going to contain that speed in that heat?
Speaking of heat, it's New York vs New York with the Jets and Giants. You think Rex Ryan will open his mouth and talk the bravado, or would he rather avoid putting his foot in his mouth. Wouldn't want to step on any toes here.
Atlanta and Tennessee will provide intrigue given that Titans safety Kevin Byard was just shipped off the Philadelphia in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and two late round picks. Byard will now provide yet another challenge for Washington when the Eagles visit FedEx Field.
Kansas City will look to keep their long winning streak over Denver alive and Cincinnati, fresh off a bye week, gets a trip to the Bay to face Nick Bosa and the 49ers. How will the Bengals offensive line hold up and can they get any pressure on Brock Purdy?
For the night caps, Tyson Bagent is back in action again in Los Angeles when the Bears visit the Chargers on Sunday Night. Before the kids go trick or treating on Tuesday, how about a Monday Night clash between the Raiders and the Lions in the Motor City?
NFL Week 8 2023 full schedule
Get all the football out of the system before taking the kids out for some costumes and candy. See below to find out when your squad takes the field.
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Channel
Thursday, Oct. 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills
8:15 p.m. ET
AMAZON PRIME
Sunday, Oct. 29
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys
1:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 29
Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 29
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
1:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 29
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
1:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 29
New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 29
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29
New York Jets
New York Giants
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29
Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29
Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks
4:05 p.m. ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 29
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29
Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29
Cincinnati Bengals
San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 29
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
Monday, Oct. 30
Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN, ABC
The NFL made the controversial decision to not flex Bears-Chargers on Sunday Night Football, leaving us with one of the worst primetime slates of the season. Even still, it should be a fun Week 8 to sit down and take in.