NFL Week 8 2023 full schedule

Nearly halfway through the NFL season, we have a good glimpse of who is likely headed to the postseason, and who is looking ahead to the offseason

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hands the ball to running back Craig Reynolds during the second half of / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Week 8. Normally, in an NFL season, that would be halftime. But it's 17 weeks now, so do the math if you will, we still have football to get to.

By the way, no bye weeks this week. Everyone's got to play. That means, more football, which is fun for all the fans, and a bit eye-rolling for those not so interested. Either way, it's business, and this week, there's plenty of work to be done.

Week 8 kicks off Thursday night with Baker Mayfield visiting Josh Allen in Orchard Park. Last season, it was Tom Brady who got the last laugh on the Bills, but what will Mayfield do against Von Miller and friends after Buffalo was stunned by the Patriots? Amazon Prime will have you covered for that.

Sunday's slate is pretty tight as well. The Rams visit the Cowboys and coming off a bye week, Dallas should be prepared for Aaron Donald, at least they hope to be. Houston and Carolina square off as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud get set to face each other for bragging rights given how they were both selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall

The Patriots did get a big win vs the Bills but they may have the toughest of the early slate games as they visit South Beach to face Miami. How is Bill Belichick going to contain that speed in that heat?

Speaking of heat, it's New York vs New York with the Jets and Giants. You think Rex Ryan will open his mouth and talk the bravado, or would he rather avoid putting his foot in his mouth. Wouldn't want to step on any toes here.

Atlanta and Tennessee will provide intrigue given that Titans safety Kevin Byard was just shipped off the Philadelphia in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and two late round picks. Byard will now provide yet another challenge for Washington when the Eagles visit FedEx Field.

Kansas City will look to keep their long winning streak over Denver alive and Cincinnati, fresh off a bye week, gets a trip to the Bay to face Nick Bosa and the 49ers. How will the Bengals offensive line hold up and can they get any pressure on Brock Purdy?

For the night caps, Tyson Bagent is back in action again in Los Angeles when the Bears visit the Chargers on Sunday Night. Before the kids go trick or treating on Tuesday, how about a Monday Night clash between the Raiders and the Lions in the Motor City?

Get all the football out of the system before taking the kids out for some costumes and candy. See below to find out when your squad takes the field.

Date

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Channel

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills

8:15 p.m. ET

AMAZON PRIME

Sunday, Oct. 29

Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 29

Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 29

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

1:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

1:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 29

New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 29

Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

New York Jets

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

Cleveland Browns

Seattle Seahawks

4:05 p.m. ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 29

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

Baltimore Ravens

Arizona Cardinals

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Chargers

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

8:15 p.m. ET

ESPN, ABC

The NFL made the controversial decision to not flex Bears-Chargers on Sunday Night Football, leaving us with one of the worst primetime slates of the season. Even still, it should be a fun Week 8 to sit down and take in.

