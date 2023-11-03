Fansided

NFL Week 9 2023 full schedule

Week 9 in the NFL is a turning point. Those who are contenders? Keep pushing. Those who aren't, just play for pride.

By Sravan Gannavarapu

October 29, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes
October 29, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
It's Week 9. Another week, another opportunity for teams to make a statement or impact the playoff race by a single result. It's a week-to-week resume builder.

No matter the week, no matter the day, it's about what you do in the moment, and everything else is left to the hot take hooligans that occupy the seats on television, radio, and beyond. The writers? They have the most arduous job of ensuring facts and maintaining facts and analysis.

But back to the players for a moment. Week 9 has got several matchups that warrant you sitting down in front of your television and providing your eyes, and lord have mercy, if only all of them could be in primetime as opposed to the early slots.

Starting off with Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis are on the road in the Steel City to face Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Without Kevin Byard, the Titans have a hole in their secondary and what the Steelers offense could do is deadly.

Sunday's bouts are bound to have popcorn ready to go. Starting off, we head to Germany to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill avoided the Arrowhead crowd, but what he gets overseas may be a different reception.

Minnesota is without Kirk Cousins for the rest of the year as it will likely be Josh Dobbs starting against the Falcons. Seattle gets a true road test with new acquisiton Leonard Williams as they meet Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore. Speaking of new faces, Montez Sweat has joined the Bears and they have to go to New Orleans. Washington lost Sweat and Chase Young (49ers) and they have a date with New England in Foxborough.

Oh, and can we avoid Dallas and Philadelphia? Not if Micah Parsons has something to say about it. Let's also not forget the Raiders and interim coach Antonio Pierce as they get set to host Pierce's former team, the New York Giants. As for the night games, it's two good ones. Cincinnati will host Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night while the Chargers are on the road Monday Night against crazed superfan Mike Greenberg and the New York Jets.

Week 9 of the NFL is full of intriguing matchups

Who is playing when? Take a look below and find out. PS: Jacksonville, San Francisco, Detroit, and Denver are on a bye this week.

Date

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Channel

Thursday, Nov. 2

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

8:15 ET

AMAZON PRIME

Sunday, Nov. 4

Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs

9:30 AM ET

NFL NETWORK

Sunday, Nov. 4

Washington Commanders

New England Patriots

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Nov. 4

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Nov. 4

Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Nov. 4

Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Nov. 4

Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Nov. 4

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Nov. 4

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

4:05 ET

CBS

Sunday, Nov. 4

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 ET

FOX

Sunday, Nov. 4

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 ET

FOX

Sunday, Nov. 4

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

8:20 ET

NBC

Monday, Nov. 5

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Jets

8:15 ET

ESPN + ABC

