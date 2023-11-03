NFL Week 9 2023 full schedule
Week 9 in the NFL is a turning point. Those who are contenders? Keep pushing. Those who aren't, just play for pride.
It's Week 9. Another week, another opportunity for teams to make a statement or impact the playoff race by a single result. It's a week-to-week resume builder.
No matter the week, no matter the day, it's about what you do in the moment, and everything else is left to the hot take hooligans that occupy the seats on television, radio, and beyond. The writers? They have the most arduous job of ensuring facts and maintaining facts and analysis.
But back to the players for a moment. Week 9 has got several matchups that warrant you sitting down in front of your television and providing your eyes, and lord have mercy, if only all of them could be in primetime as opposed to the early slots.
Starting off with Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis are on the road in the Steel City to face Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Without Kevin Byard, the Titans have a hole in their secondary and what the Steelers offense could do is deadly.
Sunday's bouts are bound to have popcorn ready to go. Starting off, we head to Germany to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill avoided the Arrowhead crowd, but what he gets overseas may be a different reception.
Minnesota is without Kirk Cousins for the rest of the year as it will likely be Josh Dobbs starting against the Falcons. Seattle gets a true road test with new acquisiton Leonard Williams as they meet Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore. Speaking of new faces, Montez Sweat has joined the Bears and they have to go to New Orleans. Washington lost Sweat and Chase Young (49ers) and they have a date with New England in Foxborough.
Oh, and can we avoid Dallas and Philadelphia? Not if Micah Parsons has something to say about it. Let's also not forget the Raiders and interim coach Antonio Pierce as they get set to host Pierce's former team, the New York Giants. As for the night games, it's two good ones. Cincinnati will host Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night while the Chargers are on the road Monday Night against crazed superfan Mike Greenberg and the New York Jets.
Week 9 of the NFL is full of intriguing matchups
Who is playing when? Take a look below and find out. PS: Jacksonville, San Francisco, Detroit, and Denver are on a bye this week.
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Channel
Thursday, Nov. 2
Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
8:15 ET
AMAZON PRIME
Sunday, Nov. 4
Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs
9:30 AM ET
NFL NETWORK
Sunday, Nov. 4
Washington Commanders
New England Patriots
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Nov. 4
Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Nov. 4
Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Nov. 4
Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Nov. 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Nov. 4
Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Nov. 4
Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Nov. 4
Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
4:05 ET
CBS
Sunday, Nov. 4
New York Giants
Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 ET
FOX
Sunday, Nov. 4
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
4:25 ET
FOX
Sunday, Nov. 4
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
8:20 ET
NBC
Monday, Nov. 5
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets
8:15 ET
ESPN + ABC