NFL win total predictions 2024: Over/under picks for all 32 NFL teams
By John Buhler
The 2024 NFL season begins in only a few days. August will be yesterday's news here shortly. In the meantime, get ready for all that September has to offer. That's right. I have taken the time to pick every game in the upcoming NFL season. I did this to have a better feel as to who could make the playoffs. As a result, I have come across every team's win/loss total projections for the season.
I first shared my over/under picks while appearing on The Simon & Friends Podcast last week. Host Simon Shortt, fellow guest Kev Nivek and I participated in a live win totals snake draft. I ended up picking 10 of these 32 teams, the same for Simon and Kev. The only teams we did not end up picking were the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders, which we all felt were properly rated.
In the world of no content left behind, I saved my notes from last week's podcast and transformed it into this article. I took a look back at the odds to see if any of the futures had changed. Fortunately, I think we are pretty good on all fronts. There are team win totals I like more than others, but I think if you can make a compelling argument for any team one way or another, you should follow your... logic?
Let's dive into all 32 NFL franchises and their respective win totals, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit unless otherwise noted. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
NFL Win Total Over/Under Predictions
Arizona Cardinals
This team is a year away from being a year away, but they could still be a very difficult out for most.
Over 7.5 wins
Atlanta Falcons
A much improved roster and the easiest second-half schedule makes this an incredibly easy over.
Over 9.5 wins
Baltimore Ravens
I don't know if they will win the division, but you have to respect the culture in place with Baltimore.
Over 10.5 wins
Buffalo Bills
They need to either make something happen or get off the pot. I am so incredibly tired of this team...
Under 10.5 wins
Carolina Panthers
I love the Dave Canales hire, but they have to get meddling owner David Tepper under control first.
Under 5.5 wins
Chicago Bears
This feels like a borderline playoff team, an ascending one I think the league is going to be all-in on.
Over 8.5 wins
Cincinnati Bengals
As long as Joe Burrow is healthy, I am going to be all-in on this team being able to make some noise.
Over 10.5 wins
Cleveland Browns
This team has a very high floor, but a lower ceiling because I cannot trust the quarterback play at all.
Over 8.5 wins
Dallas Cowboys
This feels like the NFL equivalent of The Last Dance, doesn't it? Well, that would be great for ratings!
Over 9.5 wins
Denver Broncos
It would not shock me if they overachieved, but I can't say this has been well-run operation for years.
Under 5.5 wins
Detroit Lions
Of course, I am taking the over on my predicted Super Bowl champion. I am not that big of an idiot.
Over 10.5 wins
Green Bay Packers
I don't trust Matt LaFleur in the postseason, but this all about the regular season, so we're going over!
Over 9.5 wins
Houston Texans
It would not shock me if this team played for the right to go to the Super Bowl out of the deep AFC.
Over 9.5 wins
Indianapolis Colts
I trust Anthony Richardson as much as a starter as Jim Irsay's ability to relocate aquatic beasts.
Under 8.5 wins
Jacksonville Jaguars
This feels like the No. 7 seed in the AFC. That means they are hitting the over by going over .500.
Over 8.5 wins
Kansas City Chiefs
This is arguably the easiest bet to be made with win totals. You do realize what team this is, right?
Over 11.5 wins
Las Vegas Raiders
Dysfunction finds a way with the Silver and Black, but their floor is not as low as others may think.
Over 6.5 wins
Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh usually wins pretty quickly wherever he is at, but the roster is not good enough just yet.
Under 8.5 wins
Los Angeles Rams
This will be a transitional year for the franchise, but the Sean McVay of it all always has me in on them.
Over 8.5 wins
Miami Dolphins
I don't know if they're winning their first playoff game since 2000, but this team is winning the division.
Over 9.5 wins
Minnesota Vikings
I don't believe Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is a good general manager, so I'm not a fan of this roster he has created.
Under 7.5 wins
New England Patriots
Don't kind yourselves. This is the worst team in football by a country mile. Better luck next year, gang.
Under 4.5 wins
New Orleans Saints
It is not by much, but the questionable leadership under Dennis Allen knocks this team down a peg.
Under 7. 5 wins
New York Giants
I'd watch this team if Carson Beck or Quinn Ewers were the starting quarterback over Daniel Jones.
Under 6.5 wins
New York Jets
There is too much trust in an aging Aaron Rodgers and for Robert Saleh to finally figure out coaching.
Under 9.5 wins
Philadelphia Eagles
If Nick Sirianni actually hired the right coordinators, then his team could conceivably win the NFC.
Over 10.5 wins
Pittsburgh Steelers
I don't care about Mike Tomlin's streak. Arthur Smith coordinates this offense, and that terrifies me!
Under 8.5 wins
San Francisco 49ers
The schedule is challenging, but keep in mind that everybody on their schedule still has to play them.
Over 11.5 wins
Seattle Seahawks
I don't know if Mike Macdonald is ready for his big opportunity, but his new team has such a high floor.
Over 7.5 wins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield is in his bag here and Todd Bowles is criminally underrated as an NFL head coach.
Over 7.5 wins
Tennessee Titans
Brian Callahan could be a great head coach, but he will need Ran Carthon's help next offseason.
Under 6.5 wins
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is special. Dan Quinn can build a good staff. Kliff Kingsbury is in such a good spot.
Over 6.5 wins