NFL Winners and Losers from Week 11: Pickett struggles big-time, Cowboys devour Panthers
The Week 11 NFL slate has provided us with many storylines. Here's who stood out.
NFL Week 11 loser: Bryce Young
On the flip side of that coin... Bryce Young, man.
The No. 1 pick completed 16-of-29 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. He committed a boneheaded interception in the second half, then followed it up with a sloppy fumble. For the most part, however, Young was not the main source of blame. He's the victim of a terrible offensive line.
Young was sacked seven times for a total of 46 lost yards. Obviously the QB shares blame on the sack front, but Young seldom had time to make even his initial reads with the relentless stream of pressure coming up the middle. Dallas made life hell, and Young couldn't find any sort of rhythm.
If the Panthers want their prized rookie QB to deliver, at some point that will require a competent supporting cast.
NFL Week 11 winner: Justin Fields
The Detroit Lions barely edged out the Chicago Bears in a last-second comeback, but Justin Fields deserves a lot of credit for a triumphant return to action. In his first game since Oct. 15, the recently-injured QB completed 16-of-23 passes for 169 yards and scrambled 18 times for another 104 yards — his most dynamic running game of the season.
Most importantly, he didn't commit a single turnover. He put the Bears in a position to win against a top-shelf opponent, and he certainly put to bed any lingering notion of Tyson Bagent being the preferable option in the Chicago QB room. We will see what the future holds for Fields, but the Bears are no doubt glad to have him back for now.