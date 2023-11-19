NFL Winners and Losers from Week 11: Pickett struggles big-time, Cowboys devour Panthers
The Week 11 NFL slate has provided us with many storylines. Here's who stood out.
NFL Week 11 loser: Kenny Pickett
A new low point for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers' ghastly offense. Sure, the Cleveland Browns have the best defense in the NFL, but 15-of-28 passes for 106 yards, with three sacks for -29 yards — an average of 3.8 yards per attempt — won't cut it. The Steelers lost 13-10 and now slide to third place in a competitive AFC North.
This was a prime opportunity for the Steelers to prove their legitimacy in a winnable, essential game. Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't even outperform Pickett — his 54.9 QBR landed below Pickett's 62.5 — but the Steelers' offense couldn't generate anything through the air. At least DTR threw the ball more, with 23 completions compared to Pickett's 15.
The Steelers have to learn how to move the ball through the air. Jaylen Warren was a beast once again, running for 129 yards on nine carries, but it doesn't matter if the passing game can't back him up.
NFL Week 11 winner: Tommy DeVito
Keeping it with the QBs for a second... Tommy DeVito completed 18-of-26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns, all without throwing a single interception. His QBR of 137.7 is sure to rank near the top of the NFL at week's end. The Giants won 31-19 over the Commanders. It's too late to salvage the season from a wins and losses perspective, but New York would sure love for their undrafted rookie to start playing like the future of the franchise.
One fun factoid that came up:
Of course, it's important to temper expectations. DeVito threw as many interceptions (three) as touchdowns in his few appearances prior to Sunday's game, so there's as much bad as good on his résumé. But, young QBs deserve patience, and this was only DeVito's second proper start. He delivered.