NFL Winners and Losers from Week 11: Pickett struggles big-time, Cowboys devour Panthers
The Week 11 NFL slate has provided us with many storylines. Here's who stood out.
NFL Week 11 loser: Quentin Johnston
With the Chargers trailing by three in the game's final moments, Justin Herbert lofted a second-and-six pass down field to rookie Quentin Johnston. It hit the rookie right in the hands, and probably would have been a touchdown if caught cleanly. At the very least, it would have moved Los Angeles into field goal range with a chance to send the game to overtime.
But, Johnston dropped it. He finished the game with two catches on six targets for 21 yards. It was a difficult game all around, but no play will haunt him more than that final drop.
A tough break for the rookie, and for the Chargers, who now fall to 4-6 on the season. Justin Herbert remains an undeniable talent at QB, but LA has failed to put the requisite pieces around him. The Chargers are on track to finish outside the postseason picture. Johnston's mishap only accelerates that unfortunate timeline.
NFL Week 11 winner: Calvin Ridley
Elsewhere on the wide receiver front, Calvin Ridley finally found his stride in the Jaguars' offense, hauling in seven of nine targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns. It's his third 100-yard game of the season and his first multi-score outing. It was a strong performance all around from Jacksonville, weathering an efficient but nonexplosive outing from Titans rookie Will Levis.
At 7-3, Jacksonville hangs on to first place in the AFC South, but the Houston Texans are only one game behind with — let's call a spade a spade — the best QB, and the most crackling offense in the division.
Still, Doug Pederson knows how to win games, and the Jaguars are convincingly in poll position despite last week's distressing loss to the Niners.