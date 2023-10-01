NFL Winners and Losers from Week 4: Bills make statement, Bengals hit rock bottom
The fourth week of NFL football has arrived. Who stands out, for reasons good and bad?
Week 4 of the NFL season has been a proper treat. The Buffalo Bills made the Miami Dolphins' offense look tame. There were close finishes abound, including a thrilling OT win for the Philadelphia Eagles to remain undefeated. There were also some, uh, less impressive games. The Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears could use some soul-searching.
It's still early, but not that early. Teams are starting to run out of that excuse. The Bears aren't struggling out of the gates, for example. They're struggling. The Philadelphia Eagles aren't off to a strong start. They're really freakin' good.
As we canvass the league for another round of winners and losers, bear in mind that simple truth. With each passing week, signs turn into facts and trends become mathematical proof. We are approaching the point where you have to get comfortable with your team, for better or worse.
NFL Week 4 winner: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs
When the Buffalo Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, Stefon Diggs famously yelled at Josh Allen on the sideline and stormed out of the arena after the game. There were doubts about his future with the team and his connection with Allen. There were even doubts about Buffalo's ability to remain in contention amid such discord.
Well, those doubts were overblown. The Bills are fine. Buffalo routed the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, 48-20, with Allen completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns went to Diggs, who caught 6-of-7 targets for 120 yards. Diggs essentially outscored the Dolphins.
The Bills have won three straight after that disheartening Week 1 loss to the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets. Buffalo is very much alive, and don't look now, but those pesky Bengals are falling apart. My, how the times change.