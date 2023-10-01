NFL Winners and Losers from Week 4: Bills make statement, Bengals hit rock bottom
The fourth week of NFL football has arrived. Who stands out, for reasons good and bad?
NFL Week 4 loser: Desmond Ridder
The man is not good. Plainly speaking, the Atlanta Falcons have the worst QB in the NFL right now. At least Justin Fields can scramble on a bad day. Ridder looks stiff in the pocket, he's telegraphing throws, and he's far too reticent to chase big gains down the field. Either that, or he doesn't have the arm strength. Maybe it's both.
Atlanta finally has a good defense and there's no shortage of talent on the offensive end. Bijan Robinson is every bit the Swiss Army knife he was billed as. Drake London and Kyle Pitts are big, athletic targets. And yet, none of that really matters if the QB can't execute. The Falcons' entire apparatus is hamstrung until Ridder suddenly improves or a QB change is made.
The Taylor Heinicke buzz is growing louder and louder...
NFL Week 4 winner: Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts in walk-off fashion on a beautiful dime from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua. The fifth-round pick continues to make Cooper Kupp feel irrelevant. That's not the case, of course, but damn is this kid good. He finished the game with nine receptions on 10 targets for 163 yards and a score.
It was also a big night for newly minted RB1 Kyren Williams, who received 25 carries to the tune of 103 yards and two touchdowns. With the Cam Akers era in the rearview mirror, the second-year back out of Notre Dame is primed for a significant sophomore leap and the status of fantasy football savior.
Los Angeles isn't the juggernaut of old, but there's quality young talent on the roster despite a shortage of draft capital following the high-spending Super Bowl era.