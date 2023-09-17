NFL Winners and Losers from Week 2: D'Andre Swift soars, Chargers grounded
NFL Week 2 has arrived and there's exciting action across the league. Let's dive into some winners and some losers.
NFL Week 2 loser: Justin Fields
We are fast approaching the panic zone with Justin Fields. Despite his incredible athletic gifts and natural talent as a runner, it will be impossible for Fields to chart a long and successful NFL career without more stability in the passing game. The Bucs' defense ate him alive on Sunday, as Fields mustered 16-of-29 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked six times.
Fields is waiting way too long in the pocket, struggling to make advanced reads and getting pressured before he locates his targets. His ability to improvise and generate extra time with his legs is helpful to a degree, but he can't fall back on that athleticism all the time. He has to be able to stand in the pocket and deliver on-time, on-target passes without telegraphing his intentions.
The Bears are 0-2 with a potential crisis at QB. Not how Chicago fans wanted to start the season.
NFL Week 2 winner: Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks rebounded from a lousy Week 1 performance to outlast a very good Detroit Lions team in overtime. Geno Smith was back in last season's form — 32-of-41 passes completed for 328 yards and two touchdowns — and the receiving corps came to play, with nine different targets reaching double-digit yards through the air. Tyler Lockett was the star of the show, grabbing eight receptions for 59 yards and accounting for both of Smith's TD passes.
Seattle found less success on the ground, but Kenneth Walker made up for a rough evening (43 yards on 17 carries, 2.5 yards per carry) with two visits to the end zone.
The Lions played a solid game, with Jared Goff putting 323 yards and three touchdowns on the board, but overtime went the way of the Seahawks. Goff also threw one poorly timed interception, a credit to the Seahawks' swarming defense.