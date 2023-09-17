NFL Winners and Losers from Week 2: D'Andre Swift soars, Chargers grounded
NFL Week 2 has arrived and there's exciting action across the league. Let's dive into some winners and some losers.
NFL Week 2 loser: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars authored a commanding Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, which led many to peg Trevor Lawrence's team as a below-the-radar contender. Week 2 didn't exactly dispel that notion, but the Jags lost 17-9 to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. It's hard to feel great about that outcome.
Frankly, it would have been better if the Jags lost 48-40. If you lose a shootout to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense, you tip your hat and move on. That wouldn't have shined the most positive light on the defense, but it happens. It's Kansas City.
But, that was not the case Sunday afternoon. The Jags' defense actually held the Chiefs in check, with Mahomes only managing one touchdown strike en route to 17 points. No Chiefs receiver broke off more than 73 yards or four receptions. And yet, the Jags' offense still couldn't get the job done. Lawrence completed a paltry 22-of-41 passes for 216 yards. He struck up a fruitful connection with Christian Kirk (11 catches for 110 yards), but that's all the Jacksonville offense had going for it.
At 1-1, there's time for the Jaguars to get the offense recalibrated for future weeks. This was a prime opportunity for a meaningful upset, however, with the bonus of putting the Chiefs in a 0-2 hole. The Jaguars couldn't get it done.
NFL Week 2 winner: Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0 despite the shaky QB play of Desmond Ridder, and a lion's share of the credit belongs to rookie RB Bijan Robinson. The No. 8 pick thrived in his second game, leading the Falcons' run-heavy attack with 19 carries for 124 yards. He also added four catches and 48 yards through the air.
The highlight of the day was a huge fourth-down run late in the game, which set up the Falcons' game-winning field goal with one minute left. It was a gutsy call from Arthur Smith and it shows how confident the Falcons are in Robinson's ability to make plays.
He is the crown jewel of an effective Atlanta offense. Even if the passing game continues to falter, the Falcons are going to pound defenses into the ground with Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield. That strategy has worked so far.