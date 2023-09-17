NFL Winners and Losers from Week 2: D'Andre Swift soars, Chargers grounded
NFL Week 2 has arrived and there's exciting action across the league. Let's dive into some winners and some losers.
NFL Week 2 loser: Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders eked out a Week 1 victory over the wayward Broncos, but Week 2 was a swift return to reality. The Buffalo Bills ran up the score, 38-10, while the Raiders' offense stagnated across the board.
Jimmy Garoppolo, brought in to replace Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr, completed 16-of-24 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He averaged 7.7 yards per reception and looked far from the steady, proven winner Vegas hoped for when he arrived in the offseason.
Somehow, the ground game was even worse for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season, ran for a whopping negative-two yards on nine carries. The high-water mark for the day belonged to Tre Tucker, who managed to break away for 34 yards on his sole rush attempt.
The Bills' defense is good, but not that good. The Raiders have to figure out how to score points before this season goes down the drain.
NFL Week 2 winner: Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys stomped the New York Jets, 30-10, to advance to 2-0 on the season. The Cowboys have now outscored their NYC-adjacent opponents by a total of 70-10 across two games, setting themselves up as the most dominant team in football to date. The NFC East should be very, very scared.
CeeDee Lamb corralled 11 catches for 143 yards as Dak Prescott orchestrated another masterful offensive night, but the star of the show was Micah Parsons. The Cowboys' linebacker accumulated two sacks and four tackles (three for a loss), setting up shop as a constant thorn in Zach Wilson's side.
The Jets' offense is in a strange limbo without Rodgers and the offensive line is a well-documented weakness, but Parsons is working his way toward a lucrative contract extension in the very near future.