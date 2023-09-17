NFL Winners and Losers from Week 2: D'Andre Swift soars, Chargers grounded
NFL Week 2 has arrived and there's exciting action across the league. Let's dive into some winners and some losers.
NFL Week 2 loser: Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals held a 20-0 halftime lead over the New York Giants, who lost to the Cowboys 40-0 last week. It was a prime opportunity to seal an important victory with Kyler Murray on the PUP list, but the Cardinals blew it. New York orchestrated a 31-8 second half to steal the game by three points in the waning moments.
Daniel Jones, after six quarters of utter ineptitude, suddenly sparked back to life. He finished the game with 317 yards and two touchdowns while completing 26-of-37 passes. After a solid start, Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona offense stalled after halftime. Such are the perils of starting a career journeyman backup at QB.
Arizona is 0-2 with hope of a successful season fading fast. There's not much of a concrete timeline on Murray's recovery and as last season showed, even a healthy Murray doesn't guarantee winning football. The Cards could be in for a long, long season.
NFL Week 2 winner: Sam Howell
The Washington Commanders squeaked by the Denver Broncos despite Russell Wilson's miraculous hail mary in the game's final seconds. The squad from D.C. is now 2-0 with Sam Howell under center, which begs the question: is Sam Howell that dude?
On the surface, the numbers aren't extraordinary — 27-of-39 passes completed for 299 yards and two touchdowns — but he orchestrated four touchdown drives and helped nine different receivers reach double digits. The Commanders didn't turn it over once and Howell made several clutch throws under pressure.
Look at this beaut.
The Commanders might have their QB after last season's Carson Wentz disasterpiece. How lovely!