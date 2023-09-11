NFL Winners and Losers from Week 1: Jordan Love owns Bears, Steelers get embarrassed
Let the overreactions flow! It's NFL Week 1, which means either the sky is falling or your favorite team is Super Bowl-bound.
NFL Week 1 loser: Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is really a winner. He signed a five-year, $275 million contract with $219 million guaranteed earlier in the week. His family has generational wealth and he's going to live comfortably for as long as he inhabits this big blue rock we call Earth.
That said... the former top pick should find Week 1 hard to forget in the worst possible way. Undoubtedly hampered by injury, the former NCAA champion and Super Bowl runner-up completed 14 of 31 passes for 82 yards and zero touchdowns. The Bengals got stomped on the road by the Cleveland Browns, 24-3. That's not in line with expectations for a team many project as Kansas City's primary challenger in the AFC.
Burrow should get back on track — he has a history of crappy Week 1 performances that he later bounces back from — but he has never reached this particular low. The Bengals will need to work doubly hard to avoid a repeat in Week 2.
NFL Week 1 winner: Detroit Lions
Let's toss it back to Thursday for a second. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is considered the best of his generation, a potential future G.O.A.T. candidate. The Detroit Lions walked away victorious in the season's first game, setting the tone for a year of surprises.
Jared Goff has salvaged his reputation and emerged as a legitimate winning QB. He's not the greatest arm talent in the world, but he's a daring gunslinger who executes under pressure. The Lions' playmaking talent was bolstered over the summer — David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs look ready to feast in the backfield — and the defense looks born anew.
The Chiefs were far removed from full health and proper spirit on Thursday, but this still qualifies as an impressive feat for the Lions. Add in the Vikings' Week 1 struggles, and suddenly the NFC North looks awfully winnable.