NFL Winners and Losers from Week 8: A.J. Brown mounts MVP case, Cowboys are back
Another exciting week of NFL action has given us plenty to write home about.
Loser: Rams fantasy owners
Aside from the obvious bad break — Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury — the Los Angeles Rams' offense continues to flatline at a concerning rate.
Most concerning is the lack of production from Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. The Rams' top wideouts struggled not only in terms of yardage but in terms of catches. Kupp was targeted 10 times and only managed four receptions. Puka was targeted seven times but managed three receptions.
Los Angeles will face a difficult road forward if Stafford is forced to miss any time, but at 3-5, the season is essentially over. Dallas was up 33-3 at one point and finished the game with a commanding 43-20 win. There were a few vintage Stafford flashes before the injury, but on the whole, Los Angeles' entire system needs a reboot.
Winner: Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been on a roller coaster lately. One week removed from an ugly 20-17 win over the Chargers and two weeks removed from an abysmal 42-10 loss to the Niners, the Cowboys trounced the Rams, guns-blazing, 43-20. At one point, Dallas led 33-3 — in the first half. The perfect marriage of a prolific offense and a fearsome defense.
Dak Prescott was nearly flawless. He tossed a pick, but otherwise, he completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and four scores. Two of those TD darts went to CeeDee Lamb, who corralled 12 of 14 targets for 158 yards. A complete monster playmaker.
It's all a matter of consistency for Dallas at this point. The Cowboys, at their peak, are maybe the best team in the NFC. It's a matter of reaching that peak on a weekly basis — and, projecting forward, once the postseason arrives.
Sure, the Rams aren't the best barometer for success, but this was a huge week for America's team.