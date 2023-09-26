Ball Don't Lie: 3 worst calls from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season
As it goes every week in the NFL, there were plenty of bad calls during Week 3 of this 2023 campaign. Here's a quick look at three of the worst.
By Luke Norris
Every human being in the world makes mistakes -- yes, even NFL referees.
But some calls are just so bad that you can't help but shake your head at these folks sometimes. And these types of calls (or non-calls in many cases) seem to be occurring a little more frequently these days, don't you think?
Instant replay fixes some of them, but some plays aren't classified as "reviewable," a prime example being the first of the three worst calls we'll look at from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 3 NFL Worst Calls: Browns WR Amari Cooper was robbed of a touchdown against the Titans
Late in the second quarter of the Week 3 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, Deshaun Watson hit Amari Cooper with a perfect pass down the left sideline.
Despite having Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton draped all over him, Cooper secured the catch and began running toward what looked to be a guaranteed touchdown.
The official, however, who was in great position as the play unfolded, blew his whistle as he deemed Cooper had stepped out of bounds. That, of course, was not the case. But since the play was whistled dead, it falls under the "un-reviewable" category.
So, instead of a touchdown, Cooper was only credited with a 25-yard gain. The drive ultimately resulted in a field goal.
Thankfully, the call had no bearing on the outcome as Cleveland rolled to an easy 27-3 win. Cooper eventually did reach the end zone in the fourth quarter as he and Watson connected for a 43-yard touchdown to end the scoring for the day.
The four-time Pro Bowler said afterward that he at least received an apology from the official, an apology fantasy football owners who have Amari Cooper on their roster aren't willing to accept.