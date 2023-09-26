Ball Don't Lie: 3 worst calls from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season
As it goes every week in the NFL, there were plenty of bad calls during Week 3 of this 2023 campaign. Here's a quick look at three of the worst.
By Luke Norris
Week 3 NFL Worst Calls: The pass interference no-call on Ravens WR Zay Flowers in Baltimore's overtime loss to the Colts
Before we get to the no-call in question, let me lead with this. The Baltimore Ravens shouldn't have been in overtime with the Indianapolis Colts in the first place. They had several chances to put the game away in regulation and failed to do so.
However, that doesn't change the fact that a horrible no-call in the extra frame changed the entire game.
Facing 4th & 3 from the Colts' 47-yard line, the Ravens opted to go for it as opposed to trotting Justin Tucker out for another 60-plus-yard field goal (he missed from 61 with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter).
Quickly after taking the snap, Lamar Jackson attempted to hit Zay Flowers on a shallow slant across the middle of the field. Before the ball arrived, however, Indianapolis linebacker E.J. Speed clearly interfered. But much to the dismay of Flowers and the entire Baltimore team, no flag was thrown, thus resulting in a turnover on downs.
Five plays later, Matt Gay kicked a 53-yard field, his record fourth kick of 50-plus yards on the day, to give the Colts a 22-19 win.
Now, there's no guarantee that the Ravens would've scored had they gotten a fresh set of downs. But giving Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, a shorter distance with which to work in the rain certainly ups the percentage.
Seems like it was "pick on the AFC North" week for NFL officials, doesn't it?