NHL 25 cover proves Jack, Luke and Quinn are the future of the NHL
The NHL continues its rise in popularity with another huge year this upcoming 2024-2025 NHL Season. Several veterans are returning this upcoming season which may be their last soon, like Sidney Crosby or Alexander Ovechkin. These veterans are going to keep the interest of the sport throughout the season.
While there are going to be plenty of veterans that will take the spotlight, the future of the league is even brighter with the young stars emerging. Among the young players who could be superstars of the NHL are three brothers, Jack, Luke and Quinn Hughes.
These three players are already big-time playmakers for their respective teams and have the chance to be even better this upcoming season. All three players were announced as the cover athletes for the upcoming NHL 25 deluxe cover edition. Meanwhile, Jack and Quinn are on the standard edition of the game.
While it is just a cover of a video game, it proves that the Hughes could be the next big family of the Hockey world.
Jack, Luke and Quinn Hughes join elite company
Neither of the three brothers is older than 25 years old and, yet, they have already made a huge impact in the league. They join other recent cover athletes like Colorado Avalanche defender Cale Makar, Washington Capitals center Alexander Ovechkin and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews.
This is a game series that isn’t afraid to put young players on the cover when they could be future stars in the league. All three players are slightly younger than Makar and Mattews and they are already doing a lot for their teams that are sub-playoff contenders or legitimate playoff contenders.
Quinn, a defender for the Vancouver Canucks, is a two-time All-Star selection and was named as first-team All-NHL this past season.
At 23 years old, Jack Hughes, a center for the New Jersey Devils, has shown he can lead a team and help build them into a potential playoff contender. He has been named the All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons.
Finally, Luke Hughes, a defender for New Jersey, made his NHL debut in early April of 2023 and immediately became a valuable defender. He was the most efficient defender for the Red Devils on both sides of the ice last season.
The Hughes bros could be even better this upcoming season
If there is anything that the choice EA made with this game, it is that the Hughes have a bright future and will get better. Quinn was one of the top defenders in the league last season by being named to the first-team All-NHL. He has played for a Canucks team that went from a 38-37-7 team in the 2022-2023 season to a 50-win team that made it to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
Jack had a great chance to be one of the top players in the league based on his position and his explosiveness. He is the former first overall pick by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft. Jack was on a serious roll to start the season last year, but once again, suffered significant injuries to play in 62 games. Despite missing several games, Jack accumulated 74 points and 47 assist and could have a bigger season, if he stays healthy.
Finally, Luke had a big season for a Devils team that suffered a collapse when his brother, Jack, suffered an injury. Luke had a big breakout year this past season. He was one of the only defenders to have an impactful as he accounted for 47 total points with 38 of them assists in 82 game plays. He finished the season fifth on the Devils in points accounted for, but first of all defenders.