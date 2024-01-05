When does fan voting end for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?
The NHL All-Star Fan Vote provides fans the opportunity to select players they believe deserve 2024 All-Star selection. Fans have a little over a week to make their picks.
By Marci Rubin
44 players will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The NHL has named 32 NHL players as 2024 All-Stars, with one player per team earning selection. 12 additional players will be selected via fan vote, eight skaters and four goalies. Players selected via fan vote can be from any team.
Among the 32 players already selected, top names include Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Brady Tkachuk. Rookie Connor Bedard is now the youngest NHL player to be selected as an All-Star.
When and how you can vote for 2024 All-Stars
The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual opened on Jan. 4 after the announcement of the first 32 participants. Voting will remain open until Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
All active NHL players (as of Dec. 1, 2023) are eligible to receive All-Star votes. Some top candidates who have not yet been named to the All-Star Game include William Nylander, Cale Makar, J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Noah Dobson, and Jeremy Swayman. Rangers star Artemi Panarin announced that he cannot attend this year as he and his wife are expecting a baby soon, and he’s urging fans to vote for his teammates.
NHL fans can vote three different ways: via NHL.com/vote, on X (formerly Twitter), and on the NHL app. Votes submitted via an X post have to include the hashtag “#NHLAllStarVote” along with a player’s full name or X handle. Fans can submit up to 10 All-Star ballots every 24 hours. Voting on all platforms concludes at the same time.
The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is being held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Teams for the All-Star Game will be determined via a player draft. The event runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. Don't miss your chance to get in on the All-Star voting.