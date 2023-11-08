NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The NHL MVP race got a major boost with Jack Hughes' injury. Where does he rank now, and who takes the number one spot now that he's gone?
By Nick Villano
4. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes was given the captaincy prior to the season in somewhat of a surprise move. He's responded by being possibly the best defenseman in the league. He's definitely the frontrunner for the Norris Trophy. With 20 points, he's one point off the league lead and he's six points ahead of the next defenseman on the list (Victor Hedman). The Canucks are one of the best teams in hockey and likely the league's biggest surprise. If they can hold onto a top spot in the Western Conference, its stars will clean up at the NHL Awards.
3. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars are leading the Central Division as of this writing. Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski have been decent to start the season. Jason Robertson is starting to come on. However, it's Jake Oettinger who's leading them to victory. He's been insane on the penalty kill. When looking at his 5v5 goals saved above average, he's been average and ranks 35th in the league. When expanding that to all strengths, he rockets up to third in the league with a 7.43 GSAA. They say your best penalty killer should be your goalie, and Jake Oettinger took that personally.