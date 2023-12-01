NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The NHL MVP rankings are heating up, and this week, we have a new number one in the race for the Hart Trophy.
By Sion Fawkes
2. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
For as good as Miller has looked, his teammate, Quinn Hughes, may hold the edge. While he hasn’t scored in the previous two games, it shouldn’t deter anyone from dropping Hughes in any ranking just yet as he still has 33 points in 24 games, and a plus-18 rating.
Also like Miller, Hughes should skate right by his previous career-best of 76 points, assuming he stays healthy. His shooting percentage is also a sparkling 11.1 percent, nearly twice as much as his previous career-high of 6.3 percent.
1. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov was the undisputed best player in the NHL in 2018-19 when he logged 128 points and won the Hart, Ted Lindsay, and Art Ross awards. Last season, he hit the century mark in points for the third time, and it looks like Kucherov will do the same in 2023-24, with 39 points in 23 games.
With one of the league’s older teams this season, there is a sense of urgency for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Kucherov will remain one of the key players in making sure they end the year as one of the Atlantic’s top three teams. If that occurs, and if the Lightning can get consistent, then Kucherov is a perfect candidate to win the Hart.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)