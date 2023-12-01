NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in Vezina Trophy race
The Vezina Trophy race has been heating up over the past few weeks, and there is a new front-runner for the award at the quarter-season mark.
By Sion Fawkes
4. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers started the 2023-24 season down a pair of defensemen, so the pressure was on Sergei Bobrovsky to help keep things in check in Sunrise early this year. Through 18 starts, the 35-year-old has done just that in what is turning into a renaissance season for the former Columbus Blue Jacket.
Bobrovsky has an 11-6-1 record, two shutouts, a 0.912 save percentage, and a 2.41 GAA, putting the two-time Vezina winner in early position to snag the award a third time. If Bobrovsky keeps up this stellar play, he will outlast most of the goaltenders on this list.
3. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
A quarter of the way through the 2023-24 NHL season, Thatcher Demko is still on pace to enjoy the best season of his career. The longtime Vancouver Canuck is showing the same durability in 2023-24 that made him such a prime contender for the award in 2021-22, so keep tabs on him as the season progresses.
Like Bobrovsky, Demko has also won 11 games compared to just six losses. He has a save percentage of 0.926, a GAA of 2.21, a career-high two shutouts, plus a quality starts percentage of 0.765, easily putting him in the top three for the award at the present moment.