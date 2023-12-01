NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in Vezina Trophy race
The Vezina Trophy race has been heating up over the past few weeks, and there is a new front-runner for the award at the quarter-season mark.
By Sion Fawkes
2. Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings
Cam Talbot is a journeyman who was a prime contender for the Vezina Trophy during his days with the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers. He cooled off last season in his lone year with the Ottawa Senators before rebounding so far in 2023-24.
Through 15 games, the 36-year-old is 10-4-1, a 2.02 GAA, and a 0.928 save percentage, the latter of which is on pace for his best since he recorded a 0.926 in 2014-15. As the current season wears on, it’s looking more and more like Talbot is back on form following an off-year.
1. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
At the quarter-season mark, no goaltender in the NHL is more deserving of the award than Adin Hill, whose game continues to evolve with arguably the league’s best team. The big question heading into the current season was whether Hill could withstand seeing more ice time this season than he had at any time during his career, and the answer has been a resounding yes.
So far in 2023-24, Hill has a 10-2-2 record, a 0.935 save percentage, and a 1.87 GAA to go with two shutouts, plus a 0.786 quality starts percentage. These numbers put the former San Jose Shark and Arizona Coyote on pace to secure his best season yet, and he’s easily the front-runner for the Vezina.
(Statistics and information provided by Hockey-Reference)