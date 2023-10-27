NHL Calder Trophy race: Ducks' Leo Carlsson bursts onto the scene
It's hard to believe, but the first month of the 2023-24 NHL season is already almost over. Through three weeks of action, we've gotten our first tastes of stunning highlights and signature plays from future stars like Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson, Logan Cooley, and Adam Fantilli. How about some of the older rookies that are killing it, like Luke Hughes and Brock Faber?
There can only be one winner, but it's way too early to name one just yet. For now though, let's take a look and see who's leading the pack thus far.
*Note: Team success, size of a player's role, and production are all considered.
Tier 3: The best of the rest
10. Toronto Maple Leafs LW Matt Knies
9. Ottawa Senators F Ridly Grieg
8. Philadelphia Flyers RW Bobby Brink
7. Boston Bruins C Matt Poitras
6. Columbus Blue Jackets C Adam Fantilli
5. Arizona Coyotes F Logan Cooley
Tier 2: Calder Trophy Dark Horses
5. Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks
Leo Carlsson kind of just came out of nowhere over this past week, and he's made the most of his opportunity so far. With Adam Henrique out with an injury, the 2023 No. 2 overall pick popped into the Anaheim Ducks lineup for the first time in his young career, scoring his first National Hockey League goal in his debut against the Dallas Stars.
Though he's only appeared in three games so far, the 18-year-old already has two goals and an assist while averaging 21:03 of ice time in those games. According to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek met with Carlsson and his agent, and together they devised a plan to limit the young star to no more than two games a week for the first half of the season.
This is excellent news for Ducks fans and excellent news for Carlsson's development, but it's not excellent for the Swede's Calder chances. If Carlsson doesn't play a ton of games, his point totals should easily fall behind the likes of Adam Fantilli and Connor Bedard. If they don't, however, this thing could be a lot closer than we think.