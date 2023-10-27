NHL Calder Trophy race: Ducks' Leo Carlsson bursts onto the scene
1. Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs
Did someone say goalie controversy? Joseph Woll might be 25 years old, but he's still a rookie. And, if he continues to play like this, there's no contest for the Calder Trophy.
The Toronto Maple Leafs warden has seemingly stolen the crease from incumbent starter Ilya Samsonov, who most recently allowed three goals on four shots against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before that, Samsonov also allowed five goals on 24 shots against the Montreal Canadiens. Woll, on the other hand, is 3-1-0, boasts a GAA of only 1.33, and a save percentage of 0.961.
If those raw stats weren't enough, the 2016 third-round pick is also fourth in the league in Goals Saved Above Expected, per Moneypuck. Only Alexandar Georgiev (8.2), Jeremy Swayman (6.3), and Jake Oettinger (6.2) have more than Woll (6.1). Samsonov is dead last in the NHL at minus-5.2.
If Woll is in fact the Maple Leafs' new starter, he's got a pretty clear path to a 30-win season as long as his health holds up. And although Toronto's roster went through a lot of turnover thanks to salary cap constraints, they still have an elite core headlined by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Defensively, they are a bit weaker, but perhaps Woll's play will inspire some confidence in the blue line. If the standard of play remains the same, we have a runaway Calder Trophy favorite on our hands.