The Nashville Predators crushed the competition in NHL free agency
By Jackie Daly
Last season, the Nashville Predators slid into the postseason in the first Wild Card spot from the Western Conference but they lost in the first round to the Vancouver Canucks.
The season prior, 2022-23, they failed to make it to the playoffs. With the changes the team and general manager Barry Trotz made to the Preds lineup on July 1, the crazy free agency frenzy kind of day that happens every summer, it could put them in a great position to not only make the playoffs, but become real Stanley Cup contenders.
Here are the notable moves the Predators made which totally won day one of free agency signings:
Steven Stamkos (F)
Steven Stamkos used to mean Tampa Bay Lighting. After the two parties failed to agree on a contract extension, Stamkos, 34, was picked up by the Predators on day one of free agency. A veteran of the game, the forward has played over 1,000 games in the NHL, all with the Lightning, and holds many franchise records and is a fan-favorite as captain Stammer. With him leaving after two Stanley Cup wins, it is the end of an era down in Florida.
Stamkos adds scoring depth up front for the Predators -- just looking at last year, he had his seventh 40-goal season with 81 points and scored five goals in their five playoff games (a first-round loss to the eventual Stanley Cup winners in the Florida Panthers). He brings leadership and playoff experience to a team looking to make a splash come playoffs.
Contract details: four years, $32 million ($8 million AAV)
Jonathan Marchessault (F)
Another Stanley Cup-winning forward was added in Jonathan Marchessault. He comes to the Predators cross-country from Vegas where he was a founding member of the expansion squad for the last seven seasons. Last season he had 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) and was the Conn Smythe winner the season prior when the Golden Knights won their first Cup.
Prior to his time in Vegas, he spent his days playing in Tampa Bay, on the team with the aforementioned Stamkos. As per reports from the NHL, Marchessault is excited to be back skating with Stamkos as teammates.
As a "smaller" player at only five-foot-nine, he has worked his way to show that he can be a star in this league. Lucky for Nashville, they're getting him when he is looking like he's playing his best hockey. At 33, he is a difference-maker on the ice, an NHL All-Star, and a player who, each year, scores more goals than the last; a big win for the Predators.
Contract details: five years, $27.5 millionm ($5.5 million AAV)
Brady Skjei (D)
The Preds needed to fill a gap on the blue line, so picking up Brady Skjei from the Carolina Hurricanes was a spot-on place to start. With 609 career regular season games under his belt, the 30-year-old has spent half his career playing with the New York Rangers and half playing with the Carolina Hurricanes. Both semi-successful squads as the teams have made some noise in the postseason over the last decade, but no hardware to show for it.
Getting offensive production from a defender is always a highlight, and Skjei had one of his best seasons offensively last year with 47 points. Signing a player with 34 assists and a +15 (last season's numbers) helps tell the story that he is a play maker that aids in scoring, a plus-plus. Standing at six-foot-three, Skjei adds size and physicality to the lineup as well.
Contract details: seven years, $49 million ($7 million AAV)
More Nashville Predators free agency wins
Re-signing goalie Juuse Saros to an eight year contract that begins in 2025: eight years, $61.92 million ($7.74 million AAV). He has one year left on his current contract.
Signing goalie Scott Wedgewood as potential back-up for Saros to a two-year contract worth $3 million.
Re-signing defenseman Alexandre Carrier: three years, $11.25 million ($3.75 AAV).