NHL Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Patrick Kane
Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane is weighing his options for where to play in 2023-24 as he continues to recover from hip resurfacing surgery.
By Marci Rubin
1. New York Rangers
Kane was traded to the New York Rangers ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Following a brief stint that included a first-round playoff exit, it feels like there could be some unfinished business in New York City. Frank Seravalli noted, “You saw what they had to give up last year to get him; they knew at the time he wasn’t fully healthy.” Kane was not at his best during his short time with the Rangers since he needed that hip surgery. Now that he’s had it, the Rangers could get more value out of him this year if they reunite.
The salary cap could keep Kane from returning to Broadway. The Rangers have around $700,000 in cap space. They could acquire more space by sending a player down, but they’d have to determine who to send down. Even still, they would not be able to offer him as much money as a team like Buffalo. Would Kane take a discount to play for a contender, especially the team he's most recently played for? Coming off an injury, he knows he’s looking at a one-year ‘prove it’ deal regardless.
What the Rangers have over the Avalanche is that Kane is already familiar with the team. What the Rangers have over the Sabres is that they’re far more likely to be in Stanley Cup contention. The Rangers have made the playoffs four out of the past five seasons. They have a strong team with a mix of established veterans and promising young players. Kane already got a taste of playing with this group last season, and he could find himself back in NYC this season.