NHL Rumors: All the latest on Jack Hughes, Igor Shesterkin, and Trevor Zegras injuries
Some of the NHL’s top stars are currently plagued by injuries. Here’s the latest on three key injured players.
By Marci Rubin
Igor Shesterkin (lower body), New York Rangers
Across the river, the New York Rangers have been without their superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin, who is down with a lower-body injury which has also been identified as minor soreness. He last played on November 2 when he posted a .963 SV%. Shesterkin is 6-2 in eight appearances in 2023-24. The Rangers have continued to dominate, even with their #2 goalie Jonathan Quick missing a game due to an upper-body injury.
Although Shesterkin is not ready to return to games, he is making progress. He has returned to practice with the team. The Rangers are easing him back in order to avoid further injury. Shesterkin continues to improve, and it seems hopeful that he will return soon.
Although the Rangers are 3-0-1 since Shesterkin went down, his return is highly anticipated. The Rangers have several days off before taking on the Devils on Saturday. This gives Shesterkin time to heal without missing more games. The Rangers are 11-2-1 and look to continue their strong start to the 2023-24 season.