NHL Rumors: All the latest on Jack Hughes, Igor Shesterkin, and Trevor Zegras injuries
Some of the NHL’s top stars are currently plagued by injuries. Here’s the latest on three key injured players.
By Marci Rubin
Trevor Zegras (lower body), Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are missing forward Trevor Zegras. The young star has missed two games with a lower-body issue. The Ducks are off to a solid start to the 2023-24 season. Zegras, however, has not played well so far this year. He has just two points in 12 games. Last season, Zegras scored 23 goals.
Zegras remains out, and there’s no indication of a return date. Per CapFriendly, Zegras has been placed on Injured Reserve. It’s unclear how long he has been hurt for, although his coach Greg Cronin expressed that the injury has bothered Zegras for some time, and he needed to rest. It’s possible he was playing through an injury, which could explain his poor start to the season.
The Ducks are 8-6-0, a much stronger start than expected of the team that tallied the least amount of points in the NHL in the 2022-23 season. If they can keep it up, they’ll continue to surprise the NHL. Once Zegras is healthy, hopefully, he’ll be able to find himself and start contributing to the team again.