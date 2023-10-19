Fansided

NHL Standings ordered by goals scored: Canes lead the charge

In the NHL, wins and losses are what determine the standings, but which teams have been the best so far at scoring goals?

By Jim Lynch

Ottawa Senators v Carolina Hurricanes
Ottawa Senators v Carolina Hurricanes / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
Defense might win championships, but scoring goals is what wins games in the NHL regular season. With a little over a week played so far, there have been some teams that have stood above the rest offensively.

Fans have already been blessed with some big goals this season. Connor Bedard has already registered his first NHL goal, and Connor McDavid has submitted another highlight-reel goal that could be the best of the season.

Some teams are built to win with their offense leading the charge, while others are playing more defensive games. Either way, teams can be successful. So, let's dive in with what the standings would look like based on how many goals the team has scored.

The NHL standings ordered by goals scored:

  1. Carolina Hurricanes — 20 goals in 4 games
  2. Ottawa Senators — 19 goals in 4 games
  3. Detroit Red Wings — 19 goals in 4 games
  4. Vegas Golden Knights — 15 goals in 4 games
  5. Toronto Maple Leafs — 14 goals in 3 games
  6. Pittsburgh Penguins — 14 goals in 4 games
  7. Tampa Bay Lightning — 13 goals in 4 games
  8. Vancouver Canucks — 12 goals in 3 games
  9. Los Angeles Kings — 12 goals in 3 games
  10. Colorado Avalanche — 11 goals in 3 games
  11. Minnesota Wild — 11 goals in 3 games
  12. Chicago Blackhawks — 11 goals in 4 games
  13. New York Rangers — 10 goals in 3 games
  14. New Jersey Devils — 10 goals in 3 games
  15. Montreal Canadiens — 10 goals in 3 games
  16. Edmonton Oilers — 10 goals in 3 games
  17. Winnipeg Jets — 10 goals in 3 games
  18. Calgary Flames — 9 goals in 3 games
  19. Nashville Predators — 9 goals in 4 games
  20. Philadelphia Flyers — 8 goals in 3 games
  21. Florida Panthers — 8 goals in 3 games
  22. Anaheim Ducks — 7 goals in 2 games
  23. Columbus Blue Jackets — 7 goals in 3 games
  24. Boston Bruins — 6 goals in 2 games
  25. Buffalo Sabres — 6 goals in 3 games
  26. Arizona Coyotes — 5 goals in 3 games
  27. San Jose Sharks — 5 goals in 3 games
  28. New York Islanders — 4 goals in 2 games
  29. Dallas Stars — 4 goals in 2 games
  30. Washington Capitals — 4 goals in 2 games
  31. St. Louis Blues — 3 goals in 2 games
  32. Seattle Kraken — 3 goals in 4 games

Carolina, Ottawa and Detroit all look like electric offensive teams that can score a lot of goals. Luckily fans won't have to wait long to see them faceoff as the Red Wings and Senators faceoff on Saturday, Oct. 21.

