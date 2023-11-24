Fansided

NHL Standings ordered by regulation points percentage

Points may determine the NHL standings, but what if something else, like regulation points percentage, ultimately decides where each team ranks?

By Sion Fawkes

Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers
Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers / Joel Auerbach/GettyImages
Imagine if the NHL measured its standings by something different, like regulation points percentage. This is the percentage of an NHL team’s points accumulated during regulation as opposed to the number accumulated in the usual combo of regulation, in an overtime win, and in an overtime loss. 

So what would the NHL’s standings look like if the league sorted all 32 teams by their regulation points percentage? While they wouldn’t look incredibly different from the number of points accumulated, as is the league’s standard, there are some rather interesting discrepancies. 

While you will see familiar names at the top and bottom of the list, you will also be shocked to discover that some teams gaining an edge in the early stages of the playoff race don’t fare well in this particular metric. 

NHL standings ordered by regulation points percentage

  1. Boston Bruins - 0.806
  2. Los Angeles Kings - 0.735
  3. New York Rangers - 0.706
  4. Vancouver Canucks - 0.650
  5. Vegas Golden Knights - 0.650
  6. Colorado Avalanche - 0.639
  7. Dallas Stars - 0.639
  8. Winnipeg Jets - 0.611
  9. Florida Panthers - 0.605
  10. Washington Capitals - 0.594
  11. St. Louis Blues - 0.556
  12. Detroit Red Wings - 0.556
  13. Tampa Bay Lightning - 0.550
  14. Philadelphia Flyers - 0.526
  15. Carolina Hurricanes - 0.500
  16. New York Islanders - 0.500
  17. Toronto Maple Leafs - 0.500
  18. Pittsburgh Penguins - 0.472
  19. New Jersey Devils - 0.471
  20. Ottawa Senators - 0.467
  21. Buffalo Sabres - 0.447
  22. Seattle Kraken - 0.429
  23. Arizona Coyotes - 0.421
  24. Calgary Flames - 0.421
  25. Nashville Predators - 0.417
  26. Anaheim Ducks - 0.395
  27. Minnesota Wild - 0.382
  28. Montreal Canadiens - 0.342
  29. Columbus Blue Jackets - 0.325
  30. Edmonton Oilers - 0.278
  31. Chicago Blackhawks - 0.265
  32. San Jose Sharks - 0.184

Once again, the Boston Bruins continue to dominate in nearly every category, regulation points percentage included. Meanwhile, the Sharks, predictably, are still the worst in hockey regardless of how we rank teams in most of these metrics. 

But there are some outliers, like the Detroit Red Wings who, despite holding a 0.556 regulation points percentage that sits at fifth in the Eastern Conference, currently rank eighth in actual points. The Toronto Maple Leafs are tied for eighth at 0.500 in the East, despite the fact they are tied for fifth with 22 points before tiebreakers. 

(Metrics provided by Hockey-Reference)

