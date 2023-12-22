NHL Standings ordered by points percentage in regulation time
In hockey, teams that have accumulated the highest number of points will pace the league, but what if points percentage in regulation was the deciding factor?
The NHL Standings put points before everything, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t other cool ways to measure where each team stands beyond just points. Regulation points percentage is one cool metric to use when stacking teams against one another, and in many cases, they can even break ties if two teams in the same conference or division have the same number of points.
Regulation points percentage is exactly how it sounds — the percentage of points a team earns after 60 minutes of regulation. So if a team wins outright, they earn two points in regulation, and therefore, their regulation points percentage will stand at 1.000 for that game. But, if a game goes into overtime, it stands at 0.500 for the contest, as they earn just one regulation point.
Below, we made a list of each team by the percentage of points they accumulated in regulation, and as you are about to see, they don’t deviate incredibly from the standard list of points. However, there are a few interesting discrepancies.
What the NHL Standings look like when ordered by points percentage in regulation
- New York Rangers, 0.683
- Vancouver Canucks, 0.676
- Boston Bruins, 0.667
- Los Angeles Kings, 0.655
- Winnipeg Jets, 0.629
- Colorado Avalanche, 0.621
- Vegas Golden Knights, 0.603
- Dallas Stars, 0.581
- Florida Panthers, 0.562
- New York Islanders, 0.547
- Washington Capitals, 0.533
- Toronto Maple Leafs, 0.517
- Arizona Coyotes, 0.516
- Philadelphia Flyers, 0.516
- Tampa Bay Lightning, 0.515
- Carolina Hurricanes, 0.515
- Nashville Predators, 0.500
- New Jersey Devils, 0.500
- Detroit Red Wings, 0.500
- Pittsburgh Penguins, 0.484
- St. Louis Blues, 0.469
- Calgary Flames, 0.455
- Edmonton Oilers, 0.450
- Buffalo Sabres, 0.441
- Minnesota Wild, 0.435
- Seattle Kraken, 0.412
- Montreal Canadiens, 0.391
- Columbus Blue Jackets, 0.382
- Ottawa Senators, 0.357
- Anaheim Ducks, 0.312
- Chicago Blackhawks, 0.306
- San Jose Sharks, 0.288
Compared to when measured by overall points, there isn’t much deviation as the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks remain the top two teams in their respective conferences in both points and regulation points percentage. Meanwhile, the Sharks and Blackhawks are still the bottom two teams with 21 points apiece, and the only difference here is that regulation points percentage breaks that tie, giving Chicago a slight edge.
The Vegas Golden Knights are the only team substantially dropping in these rankings, as they are seventh with a regulation points percentage of 0.603. Points-wise, they are tied with Vancouver with 47, which paces both the Western Conference and the NHL.
