Fansided

NHL Standings ordered by points percentage in regulation time

In hockey, teams that have accumulated the highest number of points will pace the league, but what if points percentage in regulation was the deciding factor?

By Sion Fawkes

Vancouver Canucks v Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks v Dallas Stars / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The NHL Standings put points before everything, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t other cool ways to measure where each team stands beyond just points. Regulation points percentage is one cool metric to use when stacking teams against one another, and in many cases, they can even break ties if two teams in the same conference or division have the same number of points. 

Regulation points percentage is exactly how it sounds — the percentage of points a team earns after 60 minutes of regulation. So if a team wins outright, they earn two points in regulation, and therefore, their regulation points percentage will stand at 1.000 for that game. But, if a game goes into overtime, it stands at 0.500 for the contest, as they earn just one regulation point. 

Below, we made a list of each team by the percentage of points they accumulated in regulation, and as you are about to see, they don’t deviate incredibly from the standard list of points. However, there are a few interesting discrepancies. 

What the NHL Standings look like when ordered by points percentage in regulation

  1. New York Rangers, 0.683
  2. Vancouver Canucks, 0.676
  3. Boston Bruins, 0.667
  4. Los Angeles Kings, 0.655
  5. Winnipeg Jets, 0.629
  6. Colorado Avalanche, 0.621
  7. Vegas Golden Knights, 0.603
  8. Dallas Stars, 0.581
  9. Florida Panthers, 0.562
  10. New York Islanders, 0.547
  11. Washington Capitals, 0.533
  12. Toronto Maple Leafs, 0.517
  13. Arizona Coyotes, 0.516
  14. Philadelphia Flyers, 0.516
  15. Tampa Bay Lightning, 0.515
  16. Carolina Hurricanes, 0.515
  17. Nashville Predators, 0.500
  18. New Jersey Devils, 0.500
  19. Detroit Red Wings, 0.500
  20. Pittsburgh Penguins, 0.484
  21. St. Louis Blues, 0.469
  22. Calgary Flames, 0.455
  23. Edmonton Oilers, 0.450
  24. Buffalo Sabres, 0.441
  25. Minnesota Wild, 0.435
  26. Seattle Kraken, 0.412
  27. Montreal Canadiens, 0.391
  28. Columbus Blue Jackets, 0.382
  29. Ottawa Senators, 0.357
  30. Anaheim Ducks, 0.312
  31. Chicago Blackhawks, 0.306
  32. San Jose Sharks, 0.288

Compared to when measured by overall points, there isn’t much deviation as the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks remain the top two teams in their respective conferences in both points and regulation points percentage. Meanwhile, the Sharks and Blackhawks are still the bottom two teams with 21 points apiece, and the only difference here is that regulation points percentage breaks that tie, giving Chicago a slight edge. 

The Vegas Golden Knights are the only team substantially dropping in these rankings, as they are seventh with a regulation points percentage of 0.603. Points-wise, they are tied with Vancouver with 47, which paces both the Western Conference and the NHL.

(Information provided by Hockey-Reference)

Next. Each NHL team's most famous superfan. Each NHL team's most famous superfan. dark

Home/NHL