NHL Standings: Who has the best offense in the league right now?
The 2023-24 NHL season is heating up, and the NHL standings are beginning to take shape as most of the league’s 32 teams have played at least nine games.
By Sion Fawkes
Points are the most important stat to look at when you check out the NHL standings, but sometimes, it’s interesting to sort teams through other metrics to gain a better idea of how they perform in specific situations.
Today, we’re ranking all 32 NHL teams on how well they produce when in possession of the puck, specifically, goals per game. Which teams have been hot offensively this season, and which need to do some serious work as the 2023-24 NHL season progresses into November? Here are the NHL standings ordered by goals per game at this point in the year.
Current NHL standings ordered by goals per game
- Los Angeles Kings — 4.33
- New Jersey Devils — 4.13
- Detroit Red Wings — 4.00
- Vancouver Canucks — 4.00
- Ottawa Senators — 4.00
- Carolina Hurricanes — 3.60
- Tampa Bay Lightning — 3.56
- Minnesota Wild — 3.56
- Vegas Golden Knights — 3.50
- Colorado Avalanche — 3.44
- Arizona Coyotes — 3.33
- Anaheim Ducks — 3.30
- Boston Bruins — 3.22
- Toronto Maple Leafs — 3.22
- Winnipeg Jets — 3.22
- Buffalo Sabres — 3.20
- Philadelphia Flyers — 3.20
- Dallas Stars — 3.13
- New York Rangers — 3.11
- Montreal Canadiens — 3.00
- Pittsburgh Penguins — 2.89
- Nashville Predators — 2.78
- Florida Panthers — 2.75
- Edmonton Oilers — 2.75
- New York Islanders — 2.63
- Columbus Blue Jackets — 2.56
- Seattle Kraken — 2.40
- Calgary Flames — 2.20
- Washington Capitals — 2.13
- Chicago Blackhawks — 2.11
- St. Louis Blues — 1.75
- San Jose Sharks — 1.00
As you can see, there are just five teams that are putting up a plethora of goals almost game in and game out, averaging 4.00 or more per contest. While they may not all be faring so well in the actual NHL standings at the moment, putting up consistent goals should give our top five teams a chance to at least remain competitive in most games.
As for those near the bottom of the list, none have accumulated more than nine points on the season, and four of the five sit either sixth or worse in their respective division. Only the Washington Capitals (nine points) are higher than sixth.
(Information provided by Hockey-Reference)