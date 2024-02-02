NHL trade grades: Canucks land Elias Lindholm from Flames in blockbuster
The Canucks execute another big trade with the Flames, acquiring arguably the best center available in Elias Lindholm.
The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames already made a trade earlier this season with Vancouver acquiring Nikita Zadorov from Calgary, and now the two teams made another deal on Wednesday night, only this one was bigger.
The Canucks landed one of the biggest names and arguably the best center available in Elias Lindholm from the Flames as they continue to try and push for a Stanley Cup. Vancouver is leading the Western Conference and is tied for the NHL-lead in points with 71 as we hit the All-Star break. Acquiring Lindholm should only fortify their status as a legitimate contender to hoist the cup, while the Flames continue to lose pieces left and right.
While the Canucks landed a big fish, they certainly paid a price to do so, sending three players and two draft picks to Calgary to get their hands on Lindholm.
NHL Trade Grades: Canucks land two-way center as they continue to push for a Stanley Cup
The Canucks did what good teams do, go all-in for a Stanley Cup. They traded five solid assets including a first-round pick for a rental. It's a bit of a risk, but if it ends in the team winning the cup, nobody cares about it.
Lindholm is in the midst of a solid season, putting up 32 points in 43 games for Calgary. He was set to represent the Flames at the All-Star Game right before this trade went down. He should fortify Vancouver's top-six while also adding tremendous defensive versatility. He's a player who is often in the Selke Trophy conversation for the best defensive forward.
While adding Lindholm is a no-brainer, the Canucks gave up an awful lot to get him. Yes, it's over one month before the deadline which undoubtedly added to the price, but giving up a first-round pick, two of their best defensive prospects, and a forward who has been a solid NHL player in the past in Andrei Kuzmenko is a ton. Still, they improved their team and only solidified themselves as the potential favorite in the Western Conference. Lindholm was a popular name that could have fit in a slew of places. For the Canucks to pull this off when they did is great work.
Canucks Grade: A-
NHL Trade Grades: Flames trade longtime center but get massive haul in return
The Flames entered the season hoping to bounce back coming off a rough 2022-23 season, but with just 49 points in their first 49 games, their chances of making it to the playoffs are slim. They sit ten points back of third place in their division and five points back of a playoff spot with four teams to jump. Knowing their chances were minimal, they traded a rental and cashed in.
Andrei Kuzmenko is having a rough season with just 21 points in 43 games but he scored 39 goals and racked up 74 points just last season. He was a bright spot on a disappointing Canucks team and now has been a weaklink on an outstanding Canucks team. Kuzmenko is making just $5.5 million next season and should get chances in Calgary's top-six to find his scoring touch. He can either become a centerpiece for the future for the Flames or could be dealt next season as a 27-year-old on a cap hit that isn't so crazy.
In addition to Kuzmenko, the Flames received two defenseman prospects in Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo. Buzustewicz is the big name and has played extremely well in the OHL, scoring eight goals and dishing out 61 assists in 47 games this season. He's just 19 years old and was selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Getting a first-round pick, a fourth-round pick that could turn into a third, two prospects, and a NHL contributor all for a rental is great business for a team retooling. It's tough for Flames fans to see Lindholm go, but they got a ton of assets to build with.
Flames Grade: A