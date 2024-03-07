NHL trade grades: Golden Knights load up for another Cup run, acquire Noah Hanifin from Flames
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames in a three-team trade, including the Philadelphia Flyers. Let's grade the trade.
By Scott Rogust
The NHL trade deadline is set for Friday, March 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET. NHL teams, especially those looking to bolster their rosters in hopes of a playoff berth or run, wasted no time. The New York Rangers acquired center Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken. The Florida Panthers added a veteran scorer in Vladimir Tarasenko. The Edmonton Oilers acquired forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.
If there was any team you could bank on making a big splash trade, it's the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to make a run for back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, the Golden Knights acquired one of the more prized defensemen available.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported on NHL on TNT Faceoff on Wednesday night that the Golden Knights were acquiring defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames. But at the time, there was no details as to who and what would be heading to Calgary in return. That resulted in a lengthy wait.
Daily Faceoff hockey insider reported on Wednesday that Hanifin was heading to Vegas, with 75 percent of his salary retained, while Calgary would receive a first-round pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanov, and a conditional third-round pick. The Philadelphia Flyers, who will retain some of Hanifin's salary, receives a 2024 fifth-round pick.
The Golden Knights are always known to roll the dice to add a big-name player to help their chances of hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup. At last year's trade deadline, they acquired Ivan Barbashev. This year, they land Hanifin, and could keep him around long-term, as reports indicate a contract extension could be arriving.
Vegas now gets a left-handed defenseman who immediately slots in at their top defensive pair alongside Alex Pietrangelo. That's a pretty good defensive pair, especially with Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, and Barbeshev on the top forward line.
In 61 games this season, Hanifin recorded 11 goals, 24 assists, a plus-minus of 13, 89 blocks, 46 hits, and 43 takeaways.
As for the Flames, they get quite the return for Hanifin, who they acquired back in 2018. But with Hanifin looking to secure a long-term contract, preferably in the United States, it was time for the Flames to get something in return instead of having him leave for nothing. So, they get a conditional 2025 first-round pick, which turns into a 2026 first-rounder if Vegas trades it away. Additionally, they get a conditional third-round pick that turns into a second-rounder if the Golden Knights win in the first-round of the upcoming playoffs.
Finally, they get Miromanov, a 2021 undrafted defenseman. Miromanov spent time with Vegas' AHL affiliate the Henderson Silver Knights. This season, Miromanov played in four games. Overall, in three seasons, Miromanov played in 29 games, recording two goals, five assists, a plus-minus of -8, 24 blocks, 14 hits, and three takeaways.
Speaking of, Miromanov and the Flames agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, with an annual average value of $1.25 million.
Overall, the Golden Knights land a top defenseman, which was an area of need heading into the playoffs. The Flames, meanwhile, get two high draft picks and a 26-year-old defenseman. As for the Flyers, they get a fifth-round pick for retaining some of Hanifin's salary for 2024.
And it doesn't appear that the Golden Knights are done making moves. So, what's next?
Golden Knights Grade: A
Flames Grade: B
Flyers Grade: C+