NHL trade grades: Golden Knights load up for another Cup run, acquire Noah Hanifin from Flames

Full trade:



To #VGK: Noah Hanifin (75% retained)

To #Flames: Cond. 2025 1st Rd Pick, Daniil Miromanov, Cond. 3rd Rd Pick

To #Flyers: 2024 5th Rd Pick



Condition: 2025 1st unless VGK trades it this deadline, then 2026.

Condition: 3rd upgrades to 2nd if VGK win one round in ‘24