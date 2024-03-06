NHL Trade Grades: Panthers put league on notice by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko
The Florida Panthers made a big trade deadline splash acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.
After their 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers moved to 43-16-4 on the season and became the NHL's first 90-point team of the season. They've established themselves as clear contenders to win the Stanley Cup and their latest move should only help them get back to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second consecutive season.
The Panthers acquired two-time All-Star and 2019 Stanley Cup winner Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a pair of draft picks.
The talks were "intensifying" according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman earlier today, and the trade was deemed complete soon after by TSN's Darren Dreger. Frank Seravalli came through with the details. The Panthers acquired the 32-year-old winger, adding an experienced forward to an already stacked roster for an extremely low price.
NHL Trade Grades: Panthers gear up for long playoff run by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko
Tarasenko was traded to Florida in exchange for two draft picks. The 2025 3rd-rounder was the main piece, while the conditional 2024 4th-rounder can become a second 3rd-rounder if Florida wins the Stanley Cup. That's it.
Tarasenko is not the player he once was back when he was scoring 30+ goals and putting up 70-80 points, but he remains a very solid middle-six forward. This season for the Senators he's scored 17 goals and dished out 24 assists for 41 points in 57 games. Extremely solid.
He joins a Panthers team that's been clicking on all cylinders. Whether he plays on the second or third line remains to be seen, but he adds another depth scorer to a roster full of them, and can also chip in on Florida's second Power Play unit. Giving up what will be at worst a pair of third-round picks for an experienced productive middle-sixer is great work by Florida.
They retain assets and by getting Ottawa to eat 50 percent n of Tarasenko's contract, they should have more cap flexibility to pull off another big deal before Friday's deadline.
This trade makes all the sense in the world for Florida, while the Senators are clear losers. Trading Tarasenko was a no-brainer for Ottawa as he's on an expiring contract, but you'd have to think they should've gotten more for him. I mean, look at what the Canadiens got in exchange for Sean Monahan! The Capitals were able to get a second-round pick for Anthony Mantha!
Tarasenko does have a no-move clause which could absolutely have been in play here. He has family nearby, and the Panthers are obvious contenders. That being in play is what helps drive the grade up a bit for Ottawa, but not even being able to get a second-round pick for Tarasenko isn't great.
Florida Panthers Grade: A+
Ottawa Senators Grade: C-