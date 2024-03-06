NHL trade grades: Rangers upgrade for playoff run with Alex Wennberg acquisition
The New York Rangers made a trade to improve their bottom six, acquiring Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken.
The New York Rangers once again find themselves with a firm grasp on a playoff spot making them obvious buyers ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline. That much was confirmed with New York making a trade with the Seattle Kraken, landing Alex Wennberg in exchange for a pair of draft picks.
While the Rangers' biggest issue has been finding a consistent right winger to play on their top line, adding depth has been paramount for them following Blake Wheeler's season-ending injury and the failed free agency signings of Tyler Pitlick and Nick Bonino. Wennberg addresses the latter issue, improving their bottom six dramatically.
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that the deal was close, and then The Athletic's Chris Johnson came through with the details. The Rangers acquired Wennberg at 50% retained in exchange for their 2024 2nd-round pick and Dallas' 2025 4th-round pick. That 4th-round pick is conditional on defenseman Nils Lundqvist recording 55 total points in his first two seasons combined with the Dallas Stars. He's at 31 points entering play on Wednesday, making it likely that the pick stays in the fourth round.
NHL Trade Grades: Rangers improving their bottom six in a big way ahead of the postseason
The Rangers had long been connected to Wennberg, who missed each of Seattle's last two games for trade-related reasons, and finally got their man. He's far from the big name most Rangers fans are hoping the team acquires, but undoubtedly makes them better.
The 29-year-old is in the middle of his tenth NHL season and has put up nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 60 games played. He's a player who can contribute both on the Power Play and especially the penalty kill and is deemed a solid defender at the center position.
The price of a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick might be a bit steep for New York, but when looking at what other centers like Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, and Adam Henrique went for, it's not the worst deal in the world.
The only thing is, Rangers general manager Chris Drury must find a way to acquire that elusive right winger. Wennberg being the biggest deal of the deadline would be a huge mistake, but he's a great supporting piece for the Rangers to acquire.
On the Kraken side of things, there isn't much to complain about here. They sit only six points out of a playoff spot so it can be argued that they shouldn't be sellers, especially after making it to the second round of the playoffs last season, but the Kraken being in a loaded Western Conference and in the same division as teams like the Canucks, Oilers, and Golden Knights makes it a tough road.
With them being sellers, Wennberg makes sense as a player they could trade, especially if they're able to get a second-round pick (and another pick) in return. Wennberg is on an expiring contract and while he's a solid bottom-six forward, he's easily replaceable.
Now, attention turns to another unrestricted free agent, Jordan Eberle, who the Rangers could also express serious interest in as their answer at right wing.
New York Rangers Grade: B
Seattle Kraken Grade: B+