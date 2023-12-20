5 NHL Winter Classic venues we’d love to see in the future
The NHL has held its outdoor games in notable locations over the years. Here are five venues we'd love to see the NHL host the Winter Classic in the future.
By Marci Rubin
3. Beaver Stadium (Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins)
Next up on this list is Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Beaver Stadium is the home of NCAA’s Penn State Nittany Lions. Three college football stadiums have hosted the Winter Classic since its inception in 2008. Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft has spoken about the athletic department's interest in hosting an NHL game at the stadium.
A New Year’s Day showdown at Beaver Stadium could consist of the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Pittsburgh Penguins. This geographic rivalry draws headlines. The teams last faced off in an outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field for the 2019 Stadium Series. Would the NHL want to roll out this match-up before the Sidney Crosby era ends? It doesn’t seem all that likely given that the Penguins just participated in the Winter Classic last season against the Boston Bruins. The Flyers are playing better than expected this year, but the Penguins are struggling. Neither team is expected to be a top team for a while. This match-up would more likely be somewhere down the line.
When considering which college football stadium to act as a host next, the NHL should look at Beaver Stadium because of its well-known status. This venue is the second-largest capacity college football stadium in the U.S. The largest, Michigan Stadium, has already hosted the Winter Classic. Beaver Stadium’s capacity is over 106,500. This legendary venue is typically filled with passionate college football fans. It would be cool to see the place filled with hockey fans on a chilly winter day.
Penn State is in the middle of renovations on the stadium, including maintenance and winterization of the venue. The renovation is anticipated to be completed in August 2027. Having the stadium equipped for winter will go a long way in the NHL’s consideration of the venue for hosting an outdoor game there. This stadium might not be considered until after the renovations are complete, but once they are, Beaver Stadium will be a prime location for the NHL to host a game.