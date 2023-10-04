Nic Claxton blames Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant trades for All-Defense snub
Nic Claxton argued his name 'fell off the map' after KD and Kyrie left the Nets last season.
By Kdelaney
After Clutch Points' Erik Slater asked Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton if being left off the All-Defensive team was motivating or surprising. The answer is both. Claxton responded, "I went from being top three in Defensive Player of the Year to, at the end of the season, nothing at all. When KD and Kyrie left, it was like my name just fell off the map. It makes my blood boil."
Last year, Claxton finished second in the league in blocks, averaging 2.5 per game. In addition, the Nets center had the fourth-best defensive rating among all players. Given these numbers, Claxton has every right to be upset and he knows it. He literally said so.
"I mean I was robbed of defensive team, not even saying Defensive player of the year. My numbers were amazing. I passed every eye test. I know you can say, '"Oh, it was his first year doing it.'" but I held down the whole defense."
Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton has an even bigger chip on his shoulder
The midseason trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant turned the media's attention away from the Brooklyn Nets. You can tell Claxton is annoyed his role as Nets defensive anchor wasn't acknowledged.
Claxton plans to use this disrespect to fuel him going into the season. "That's behind us." Claxton said, "This year i gotta keep on getting better. It's definitely...it's motivating. It's an even bigger chip on my shoulder. I don't even need that. I'm just ready to be there for my team. To prove to everybody, to prove to myself, who i am as a defender and as a player in this league."
Nic Claxton is set to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. There's no doubt the Nets want him back. With Claxton fighting for a bigger contract and respect, teams better watch out for the Nets.