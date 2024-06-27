Nic Claxton contract details, grade: Nets lock in the center of their rebuild
The Brooklyn Nets traded away their top star, Mikal Bridges, to the New York Knicks for many future draft picks. But now the organization looks to have found their new anchor for the future of the young Nets team.
That future is centered around free agent center Nic Claxton, who intends to sign a four-year deal to return to the team.
Claxton, who is just 25 years old, averaged 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds in 71 games this past season for Brooklyn. This also was his second consecutive year as a full-time starter for the team.
Nic Claxton contract grade: B+
Standing at 6-foot-11 inches, the center has developed into one of the most effective shot blockers in the league. This past season, he averaged 2.1 blocks per game, and two seasons ago, he averaged 2.5 per game. He earned many Defensive Player of the Year votes back in the 2022-23 season from his wingspan and ability to protect the rim and paint.
This past season, opponents shot 54.4 percent against him, and he was 13th in a 113-defender sample. His defense first mentality is a great key for what is going to be a young Nets team. In addition, his ability to switch screens comfortably and guard smaller players on the perimeter.
Claxton's foot speed is unique and blends with his 215-pound frame. His lateral agility and athletic burst to the ball allow him to guard smaller and faster guards while also getting back into the paint when needed. Preventing playmakers from creating open shots and bringing them into traffic inside the paint to use his length then to stop them is rare to see from a player his size.
However, Claxton doesn't score much unless he's close to the rim. Claxton occupies a more circumscribed role on the offensive end and has used only 15.6 percent of Brooklyn's offensive possessions last season. On average, he only held the ball for about a minute and a half per game, which is concerning. Many defenders dont take him seriously on offense because he has a pass-first mentality, even when he has the ball inside the paint.
With the Nets looking to rebuild, this is a player who definitely can be the center of the building as he is a defense first and a young player who can make big plays down the stretch.