Nick Bosa already has excuses ready for Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs OL
The Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs was already going to be heated given the recent history between the two teams in football's biggest game.
Nick Bosa went ahead and poured some gasoline on the fire anyways.
The 49ers defensive end had one big thing to say about Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor and it wasn't a compliment.
"They hold a lot," Bosa told reporters when asked what stands out about the pair.
Nick Bosa's comments on Chiefs tackles already set up reffing debates
NFL referees are the subject of controversy every time a game is played. Lord knows Chiefs opponents have spent plenty of time complaining about the percieved advantage given to them by the officials. Bosa is getting a head start.
It's a genius move if you think about it. Getting into the referee's heads ahead of time could help Bosa get more calls during the game. And if he's not productive during the game, he's already fed the narrative to fans that it's because Kansas City was doing something underhanded.
Do the Chiefs hold a lot?
Taylor does rank second in the NFL this season with six holding penalties to his name. Chiefs guard Trey Smith has five while center Creed Humphrey has four. If Donovan Smith does a lot of holding he doesn't get called for it often with just three calls.
Spencer Burford is the 49ers' most penalized lineman overall but Trent Williams leads SF with four holding penalties called against him.
The 49ers and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It's a rematch of Super Bowl LIV which KC won 31-20. Bosa played in that game as a rookie, stripping Patrick Mahomes on a sack.