Nick Bosa's new deal makes the Niners a real Super Bowl threat for one specific reason
The San Francisco 49ers paid their best defensive players and got themselves Super Bowl money all in one fell swoop.
By Josh Wilson
One of the two massive lingering defensive player contract holdouts was resolved on Wednesday when Nick Bosa signed a 5-year, $170 million extension to become the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.
It answered plenty of questions about the Niners season, as Bosa will now try to go for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it also opened up a wide range of possibilities, because Bosa's new deal is structured in an advantageous way for the San Francisco 49ers.
It could just make this the year they avenge their injury-laden 2022 season and chase another Super Bowl for their trophy case.
Nick Bosa's contract structure gives Niners the money they need to makee massive midseason trades
Last year, the San Francisco 49ers pushed their chips to the center of the table when they sent out a big haul for Christian McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Ultimately, the Niners looked like a possible Super Bowl team, even led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
In the end, injuries, to Purdy in particular, kept them from advancing past the NFC Championship game. The Eagles looked capable, but there's no telling how that game would have gone had Purdy not suffered an early injury.
So, this year, could they do the same, making a midseason addition that sets them up to be one of the two teams battling it out for the NFC title, and perhaps the Super Bowl again?
Bosa's contract might enable them to do so. First pointed out by David Lombardi, it looks as if Bosa's contract is back-loaded, giving the Niners plenty of flexibility for 2023 and room to take on star players in trades.
The Niners, by restructuring other deals and backloading Bosa, could open up lots of money for the Niners to go wild with their trade imagination.
Lombardi went on to explain that the restructures might have been because Bosa's deal was actually front-loaded, so there's some question here as far as how the deal is ultimately structured. But he also points out that Niners CEO Jed York has said they would like such flexibility after how well the McCaffrey deal went.
For now, the Niners celebrate because they got their guy back. But later, they might be celebrating because the savvy structuring of such a deal got them a Super Bowl. Watch out for San Francisco.