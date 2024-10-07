Nick Castellanos celebrates with his son after Phillies walkoff in another memorable October
By Scott Rogust
Nick Castellanos is known as the player who will ironically hit a home run whenever bad news breaks. But for Philadelphia Phillies fans, he is a favorite and has the ability to help the team win all-important playoff games.
In NLDS Game 2 on Sunday, the Phillies were booed early on due to their inability to get on the scoreboard, and with the New York Mets taking a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Castellanos was one of the players who got booed, including on what was an ugly swing in the bottom of the fourth inning.
But later in the game, Castellanos played the role of hero for Philadelphia. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Castellanos hit a game-tying solo home run immediately after Bryce Harper crushed a two-run homer. in the bottom of the ninth, with the game tied 6-6, Castellanos hit a line drive single to the corner of the left field wall, allowing Trea Turner to score the winning run and officially tie the NLDS.
Nick Castellanos celebrates NLDS Game 2 walk-off with son, Liam
While Castellanos was mobbed by his gleeful teammates on the field, he ran over to the seats behind home plate to celebrate with someone else. That was his son, Liam, who was sitting in the crowd, and he was fired up after watching his dad tie the NLDS 1-1.
What a moment. A memory that father and son will remember for quite some time.
Last year, Castellanos crushed five home runs in Philadelphia's run to the NL Championship Series, four of which took place in the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. It has only been two games played by the Phillies so far, due to their first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the league. But in Game 2, Castellanos stepped up.
Now, Castellanos and the Phillies will head up to Flushing, Queens to take on the Mets for the next two games. The Phillies will certainly hope that they can wrap up the NLDS on enemy turf.