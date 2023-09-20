Something bad happened: Nick Castellanos puts curse on Braves
Philadelphia Philles slugger Nick Castellanos hit two home runs, which means something bad is about to happen to the Atlanta Braves.
By Mark Powell
When Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos hits home runs, something bad happens. Whether it's an on-air apology or a 9/11 tribute, Castellanos is sure to add to his gaudy statistics on just about any day associated with a tragedy. It's what he does.
So, when Castellanos hits two home runs and beats your team in extra inning, you might as well duck and cover. The Atlanta Braves found this out the hard way on Wednesday, as Castellanos not only hit a pair of bombs, but also threw out the potential winning run at the plate in the ninth inning.
Castellanos also had two home runs and three RBIs. He's just one RBI away from 100 on the season, which is another impressive milestone for the Phils outfielder.
Phillies: Nick Castellanos keeps Braves front another win
Atlanta still has plenty to play for this season, including 100 wins overall and the No. 1 seed in the National League. The Braves clinched a Wild Card round bye, which is a nice plus, but they entered the day holding a three-game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With their loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, not only did they leave the door open for Los Angeles to make up some ground, but Ronald Acuña also failed to reach the 40-40 mark, as he is one home run away. By the end of the season, Acuña will likely be the first player in MLB history to record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases.
Castellanos put a pause on that chase Wednesday, however. The Phillies are closing in on a postseason spot of their own, and as the team which knocked out the Braves in 2022, Atlanta is watching closely.