Nick Castellanos refuses to give Diamondbacks even a sliver of bulletin board material
Nick Castellanos had another legendary postgame interview after the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS Game 1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies got close to winning the World Series last year, two wins short of hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy. This year, the Phillies are on a mission as they want their first World Series title since 2008. On Monday night, they got off to a great start.
In Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, the Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. The Phillies got off to a grand start, hitting three home runs in the first two innings. The lone homer of the second inning came from Nick Castellanos, continuing his torrid streak of home runs hit, five in three postseason games.
With the Phillies up 1-0, Castellanos spoke with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Castellanos has become a legend of sorts for his postgame interviews throughout the postseason. When Clark asked him two questions, let's just say that Castellanos wasn't providing any bulletin board material.
Nick Castellanos gives another legendary postgame interview after Phillies' NLCS Game 1 victory
Clark asked Castellanos why he thinks he thrives in the most "pressurized moments." Castellanos said, "[The cameraman] could take this camera and just show around the stadium, I think that will answer your question."
Then, Clark mentioned that Castellanos became the first player since Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson to hit five home runs in a three-game span in the playoffs. He's the second player to ever accomplish this feat. Castellanos said, "I mean, do I feel good? Yes, to say that I don't, I'd be lying. But by no means do I feel comfortable in any regard. We've got seven more wins."
Castellanos has been on fire throughout the postseason, as he recorded a .370 batting average, a .414 on-base percentage, a 1.000 slugging percentage, five home runs, six RBI, seven runs, and 10 hits in 27 at-bats through seven games.
The Phillies got off to a great start before Castellano's second-inning homer. Kyle Schwarber crushed a leadoff home run on the first pitch thrown by Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen. In the next at-bat, Bryce Harper crushed a solo home run of his own on his 31st birthday.
Philadelphia would extend their lead to 5-0 on an RBI single by Harper in the third inning, and an RBI single by J.T. Realmuto in the fifth.
Arizona would cut the deficit to 5-3 on a two-run homer by Geraldo Perdomo in the sixth and a sacrifice fly by Alek Thomas in the seventh.
The Phillies are undefeated at home this postseason, with their NLCS Game 1 victory improving their record at Citizens Bank Park to 5-0. The Diamondbacks will look to hand the Phillies their first home loss in this playoffs with a win on Tuesday to tie the series up at one game apiece.