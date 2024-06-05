Nick Chubb further endears himself to Cleveland with classy comment about Browns
It was the second play of the second quarter during the team’s second game of the season. Browns’ running back Nick Chubb was having his way with the Steelers’ defense on a Monday night in Pittsburgh. His first nine carries of the evening had already added up to 59 yards. His 10th attempt went for five yards, but it proved to be his final play of 2023.
Chubb suffered a knee injury. He was off to a tremendous start this past season, having carried 18 times for 106 yards in a Week 1 rout of the Bengals in Cleveland. The 2018 second-round pick from the University of Georgia was coming off a 2023 campaign in which he played and started in all 17 contests, and totaled career-highs in carries (302), rushing yards (1,525), yards from scrimmage (1,764), and total touchdowns (13).
Call it a comeback when referring to Nick Chubb
Off the injury-shortened year, the Browns reworked Chubb’s contract for 2024 (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero). It was something that the four-time Pro Bowler certainly appreciated.
"Definitely a blessing,” he said. “They could have just cut me dry and left me hanging, right, but they did a great job. I want to be here in Cleveland—they know that—so we came to a great point.”
Cleveland’s backfield, even with Chubb’s still rehabbing, is not short on talent. Jerome Ford wound up leading the team in rushing in 2023 with 813 yards. In free agency, general manager Andrew Berry added veterans D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. This past season, Kevin Stefanski’s club finished 12th in the league by averaging 118.6 yards per game on the ground.
Getting Chubb back would obviously be huge for a team that finished 11-6 and reached the playoffs this past season. Of course, patience is being exercised.
"I’m not looking too far ahead," added Chubb. “I’m just taking it day by day. It’s Wednesday. I had to get better today on Wednesday. That’s my whole mindset.”