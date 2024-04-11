Nick Chubb calls his shot for 2024 with reworked contract
Star running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a reworked contract in a cap-saving move that ensures his place on the roster for 2024 while offering him a chance to earn back whatever money he sacrificed in incentives.
By Lior Lampert
Since being taken by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Nick Chubb has established himself as arguably the premiere pure running back in the league. However, after suffering one of the more gruesome knee injuries in recent memory in Week 2 of this past season, many have questioned whether or not he will be back with the team in 2024 (and beyond).
But after undergoing two surgeries, one to repair the medial capsule, meniscus, and MCL in his left knee and another to mend the ACL, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has continued to express unwavering support for Chubb despite the concerning knee issue(s) and his latest move is a prime example of that.
Brown and RB Nick Chubb agree to restructure contract for 2024
The Browns and Chubb have come to terms on a reworked contract for 2024, lowering his $11.775 million base salary while giving him a chance to earn it back in incentives, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"[Nick] Chubb is working his way back from a serious knee injury, but isn't going anywhere," Rapoport says to conclude his report.
Chubb's salary cap hit for this upcoming season will reduce from $15.85 million to $6.275 million, but he can earn as much as $12.2 million based on how he performs, ESPN's Jake Trotter notes.
Alternatively, Cleveland could have saved roughly $12 million by releasing Chubb. But he is viewed as "more than just a cap figure to this team," Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com highlights, adding that he is a "beloved teammate and represents everything the Browns want from their players."
Only 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry has averaged more rushing yards per game than Chubb (90.4) since 2019, when the latter first took on a three-down role for the Browns. So it is easy to see why they are hesitant to part ways with their star running back, and the latest contract restructure ensures his place on the roster for 2024 as he works his way back from a devastating knee issue.
It is fair to wonder whether Chubb can regain his pre-injury as he enters his age-29 campaign. But the Browns are betting on him doing so by heavily incentivizing his new deal while also tending to their less-than-ideal salary cap situation.