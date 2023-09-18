Nick Saban all but admits benching Jalen Milroe was a mistake, reinstates Alabama's starting quarterback
After Alabama struggled to beat USF, Nick Saban is changing QBs once again. Will this change be the thing that finally gets the Tide offense started?
As noted by Paul Finebaum among other members of the media, Alabama has reinstated Jalen Milroe as the starting QB for Alabama. Additionally according to Michael Casagrande, Saban went out of his way to compliment the QB by saying that he has "played the best of the quarterbacks and that's the way it is".
This comes after a very disappointing game against USF where one of the worst teams in the country was able to keep it close for the entire game. The defense for Alabama dominated but the offense was unable to score more than 17 points.
While the QB play was a reason that the Tide were unable to do anything on offense, it was not the only reason. The offensive line for Alabama was very ,and was not able to provide Ty Simpson or Tyler Buchner with any time in the pocket. Still, the two QBs did struggle to play well and getting good throws was a challenge for the Tide playmakers.
With all that in mind, the Tide has decided to go back to Milroe. Milroe, who was benched after the Texas loss, is back in at the spot. Despite having one of if not the best secondary in all of college football, the Tide have had a disappointing start to the season due to their QB play. If the Tide want to beat Ole Miss, they will need their offense to be at the very least complimentary to the defense.
With Jalen Milroe back at QB, does the Tide have a chance to get their offense together?
Luckly for Alabama, they will not be playing an excellent defense this week when they face off against Ole Miss. This means that the offense will have a chance to get their act together. Still, Milroe will need to be able to get the ball to Alabama's playmakers when they get open otherwise Ole Miss will leave them in the dust.
Ole Miss has one of the better offenses in the country led by Jaxson Dart. The defense for the Tide might allow them to keep Dart and company around 21 points for the game but the Rebels will certainly get theirs. With that in mind, it's crucial for the Tide's offense to get their act together. This does not mean that Milroe will have to do other-worldly things for Alabama to get the victory.
It just means that the QB will need to make functional throws to his wide receivers. To be fair to the youngster, that is a very tall task for anyone and should not be taken for granted. Still, this is the job that ahead of Milroe as he faces off against Ole Miss.