Nick Saban answers his potential CFB commissioner future: 'You better ask Miss Terry'
By John Buhler
This year will be different in college football. Nick Saban may still be a part of it, but from a different viewpoint. The greatest head coach of all time in the history of the sport has retired from leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to a life of being part of the media. He has since joined SEC as an in-studio analyst for College GameDay, in addition to doing other work for the SEC Network and what have you.
When asked by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network if he would be interested in being a college football commissioner one day, Saban responded to that as perfectly as he ever could have: "You better ask Miss Terry." Saban is not going to take on another job without the blessing from his wife. The Sabans may enjoy a life of luxury out at the lake with some occasional TV hits stuck in between.
With SEC commissioner Greg Sankey at or pushing 60, you have to wonder if Saban now firmly in his 70s wants to up and move to Birmingham as opposed to enjoying retirement. To me, I think there is no chance he would be a conference commissioner, but to act as somewhat of the college football sports czar, I can get behind that. Saban loves this sport and is diplomatic on his thoughts about it.
Eventually, college football is going to separate from college athletics. It is only a matter of time, folks.
Last year, we had a Power Five. With the death of the Pac-12, we now have a Power Four to govern.
Nick Saban defers to Miss Terry on being college football commissioner
No doubt we need more governance on the sport of college football. While Saban could be an ideal candidate to serve in that role, at least initially, this is the next job for Sankey to take on. Of course, he must find a successor to replace him as SEC commissioner. Right now, Sankey, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark are starting to separate from everyone else.
At this point, we are one imperialistic maneuver from one of these three from conferences dissolving all together. Jim Phillips fell asleep at the wheel over in ACC Country, while George Kliavkoff is stowed away in the truck of a sedan somewhere near Barstow before the Dougs kicked. You have the wrong Doug. I fudged up, you guys. With the three best friends anyone could have, could you blame them?
Heading into the 2024 college football season, we should treasure the time we get to have Saban on TV helping us get smarter about the best sport on the planet. Like Lee Corso, he won't be doing this forever. In the meantime, we need to use our collective noggins to figure out what is best for the future of our sport. Necessity is the mother of invention. I know we'll think of something spectacular.
In the meantime, we love the all, the all of you, college football fans. Only a few more Saturdays left!