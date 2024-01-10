Nick Saban career stats: Wins, SEC titles, record vs. former assistants
Nick Saban has retired from college football. His list of accomplishments is longer than this article, I assure you.
By Mark Powell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is a man of few words, but many accomplishments. Saban led Alabama to the College Football Playoff semifinals in what turned out to be his final season as head coach.
Saban took over an Alabama program which, frankly, needed a lot of help. While it took a few years for Saban to get rolling, he eventually turned Bama into a well-oiled machine and a college football powerhouse.
Saban will go down as one of, if not the best college football coaches of all time. In the modern era, few coaches were able to advertize tradition while also adapting to the new ways like Saban. NIL and the transfer portal, despite being implemented rather recently, were no roadblock for the 72-year-old. Above everything, believe it or not, Saban is a family man, which drove his desire to retire. Unfortunately for Alabama, he couldn't do so on top.
However, Saban's many coaching records speak for themselves.
How many career wins does Nick Saban have?
Nick Saban has 292 career wins, which ranks sixth all-time. However, given the era he played in, it's tough to argue that any coach ahead of him on said list had a greater overall impact. Saban took a break mid-career, as well, to test his talents in the NFL with varying levels of success. Saban eventually left the Miami Dolphins in favor of Alabama, which was where he belonged all along. Both Bear Bryant and Joe Paterno (who is first on this list) rank above Saban. However, both coaches led their programs for greater periods of time.
How many SEC titles did Nick Saban win?
Nick Saban won 11 SEC titles, which is an astounding statistic given the level of difficulty that comes with playing in the best conference in college football. Saban won SEC titles with both LSU and Alabama, though the majority of his SEC title game success game with the latter. Saban retires just two conference championships shy of tying Bear Bryant with 13.
What is Nick Saban's record against his former assistants?
Nick Saban has a 28-3 record against his former assistants. While Saban himself thinks that stat is a little misleading given his assistants are typically taking over programs in poor shape, it's still worth noting. Saban tends to hire former head coaches down on their luck as assistants. When those coaches leave the program, Saban knows all their secrets. Only Kirby Smart has had much consistent success against Alabama while Saban's in charge.